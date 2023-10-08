During the Fall of X, several X-Men were lost and feared dead. Now Marvel reveals the fate of two of them. Spoiler warning for X-Men #27 USA

One of the most devastating aspects of Fall of X for Marvel’s mutants is that there’s a lot of mystery involved in what happened to the mutants who didn’t escape with Emma Frost during the attack on the Hellfire Gala.

When the anti-mutant organization Orchis attacked the X-Men at their annual celebration, Orchis forced Charles Xavier to use his powers to make the vast majority of Krakoa’s 200,000 mutants travel through teleportation gates. Then they disappeared, and Xavier believed they were all dead (they’re not actually dead, they’re just scattered throughout the Marvel Universe). Now, the mutants who were able to resist Xavier’s mental command are serving as X-Men whose goal is to discover who else survived the new “Mutant Massacre.”

Who survived Orchis’ attack at the Hellfire Gala?

Shadowkat was shocked to discover that Juggernaut survived Orchis’ attack. Juggernaut had just been chosen as a member of the newly formed public X-Men team (the real-life public could vote on who would become the new team, but the twist was that although Juggernaut won the fan vote, EVERYONE options became members of the team) just in time for most of the new team to be killed by Nimrod, the powerful mutant-hunting sentinel that is part of Orchis.

Nimrod and Juggernaut had an epic battle at the Gala, and it seemed like Nimrod killed him too, but now we find out that he survived, however Orchis captured him. Not only is Juggernaut imprisoned, but he is tied to another Orchis prisoner, so that if he escapes, his escape would kill the other prisoner.

That other prisoner is none other than X-Men leader Cyclops, who we apparently saw die in the Fall of Not only does he make it clear that he also survived, but that he is also a prisoner of Orchis.

Additionally we discover that his eyes have been sewn shut to prevent his force rays from escaping his eyes, Cyclops’ entire body has been booby-trapped, so that anyone trying to rescue him would detonate the bombs, killing the mutant and anyone in the area. there to rescue him. So Shadowkat has had to leave him for the moment in the custody of Orchis while the X-Men discover which other mutants have survived and how they can free him. Shadowkat has at least been able to deactivate Juggernaut’s collar, so that if he escapes from his cell, he will no longer kill Cyclops in the process.