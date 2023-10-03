Loki executive producer Kevin Wright reveals that fans can expect many more stories about the God of Deception beyond the series’ second season.

Loki executive producer Kevin Wright recently shared that he hopes there will be “many more stories” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe about the God of Deception beyond the series’ second season that premieres Friday on Disney+.

Wright, speaking with Variety ahead of the season 2 premiere on October 6, the producer explained that the first two seasons of Loki “were always created to be two chapters of the same book. The hope would be to move forward, there are more books in which we can tell these stories. I certainly think we could start doing that.” He also revealed that the second season leaves things “open-ended,” allowing for a third season of the series should Marvel Studios decide to make it.

Wright continued: “We certainly didn’t build this season by saying, ‘We have to set up season 3,’ like we did with season 1, where there was a ‘Hey, we’re going back.’ But I also think that wherever this series goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in Loki’s world and in other worlds connected to the character.”

Could Loki and Thor reunite in the MCU?

Tom Hiddleston (Loki) y Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

The executive producer also revealed that he wants to reunite Loki with his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth), explaining that the Disney+ series has tried to get the God of Deception “to a certain place emotionally” so that the reunion can be even more satisfying. “I think that’s been the goal of these two seasons,” Wright added.

The producer also spoke about whether they considered making changes to LOKI season 2 due to the uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Majors, to which he responded with “No. And that’s mainly because I know as much as you do right now. He felt rushed to do something without knowing how this all plays out.”

How long will the LOKI 2 episodes be?

While some Disney+ series, such as The Mandalorian or Secret Invasion, have been criticized in the past for their short length, Loki season 2 will avoid that problem by offering fans almost an hour of new content each week. According to trusted leaker Cryptic HD Quality, the length of the first four episodes of the second season will be as follows: Episode 1 (45 minutes), Episode 2 (49 minutes), Episode 3 (53 minutes) and Episode 4 (48 minutes). ).

Season 2 of Loki features Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie and Wunmi is a Mosaku. as Hunter B-15, Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros and Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely.

Official synopsis

Season 2 picks up after the shocking finale of the first season as Loki finds himself embroiled in a battle for the soul of the Time Variation Agency. Along with Mobius, Huntress B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki will navigate an ever-expanding, increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth about what it means. have free will and a glorious purpose.

You still have time to catch up on the series before the premiere by watching the first season of Loki on Disney+.