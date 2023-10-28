Destiny Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was confirmed by Marvel Studios in the book The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline dei Marvel Studios.

Although, at the end of the aforementioned film, we see Wanda sacrifice herself to destroy Mount Wungadore, according to many fans the character he had managed to survive.

This theory, however, has been officially denied by the book The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline by Marvel Studios, in which it is underlined that Wanda died during the collapse of Mount Wungadore. Here’s what the passage in the book says:

While the Wanda of the 838 universe embraces her children and assures Scarlet Witch that they will be loved, the Wanda Maximoff of the 616 universe surrenders: she destroys Wundagore, which collapses on her, putting an end to two great threats of the Multiverse.

Although this passage certifies Wanda’s passing, as we know in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as in the comics) death is a revolving door, just look at the fate of Loki or that of Vision.

In this sense, in fact, it is Kevin Feige That Elisabeth Olsen (the actress who plays the character) have repeatedly said they are available to explore the character further in the future. With the concept of Multiversecentral theme of this new macro phase of the MCU, reviewing the character is anything but impossible.

Source:

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline dei Marvel Studios