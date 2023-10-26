Magik is one of the most beloved mutants in the Marvel Universe. And now, thanks to the Fall of the House of X event, we have a new costume for this superheroine.

Marvel has revealed Magik’s new costume in Fall of the House of X. In a recent announcement, the publisher of the House of Ideas has revealed a new physical appearance for the mutant character. He has done it through the variant cover of the first installment of the great X-Men crossover that will change the collection of the Marvel Universe forever.

This series, along with its counterpart Rise of the Powers of Krakoa era of the X-Men in the Marvel Universe. Renowned cover artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau has unveiled her variant cover for Fall of the House Of X #1.

A cover in which we see Magik wearing a brand new outfit and wielding her powerful Soul Sword. The design of Marvel mutant character It is truly intriguing. Especially due to the current events surrounding Magik in the Realm of X universe.

Here we leave you the variant cover of Rise of the Powers of X so you can take a look:

What you should know about Magik before Fall of the House of X

Before the devastating consequences of the last Hellfire Club Gala, Magik was one of the War Captains of Krakoa.. Basically, he helped his fellow mutants in various ways thanks to his magical abilities and his connection to Limbo.

This made Magik one of the most powerful mutants on the island of Krakoa. However, the anti-mutant group known as Orchis infected her during a battle. After this, her powers and abilities were greatly limited. She was practically left unable to defend herself during Orchis’ attack at the gala.

Magik, along with a rather extravagant and unexpected group of mutants, was stranded in Vanaheim. It is there that she attempts to free a companion from Saturnyne’s clutches. Due to its limitations, the marvel character He is forced to analyze what he can do and what is the correct way to approach this mission.

Fortunately, if the Fall of the House of X variant cover fits the reality of the mutant event, Magik will regain her superpowers and abilities during the final Krakoa Age crossover. Great news not only for her readers, but also for all those fictional characters who depend on her.