LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red will feature Wolverine teaming up with the Avengers, whom he could join in the future in the MCU canon.

It is well known that the character of Wolverine turns out to be a mutant and a flagship member of the X-Men, so we usually get to see him teaming up with his fellow mutants in the Marvel Universe. However, on several occasions, in Marvel Comics, we have been able to see how he joins various characters from the franchise, an example of this being none other than the team of the Avengers, with whom the mutant has worked repeatedly in the past.

Although we have seen the character team up with the Avengers on several occasions in the comics, in the MCU, so far, the character has not even been officially introduced, so much less has he encountered the Avengers.

However, this could change, as the upcoming Disney+ special, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, will present how The Avengers will recruit Wolverine in their new and latest missionwhich, in a way, gives rise to the possibility that the hero can do Team up with the Avengers in the MCU canon in the future. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red shows how Wolverine could team up with the Avengers in the MCU

The trailer for the upcoming LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red special, coming to Disney+, gives fans a taste of how the Avengers will take on a new threat in the Marvel Universe: the Collector.

As seen in said trailer, this villain, the Collector, has begun to collect superheroes, after having started with Red Guardian, therefore, the Avengers They must do whatever is in their power to stop it. and rescue those heroes he has trapped.

However, the team of heroes eventually realizes that they are going to need the help of someone special, someone who, as they describe themselves, “He is the best at what he does”. This ally that you will recruit is nothing more and nothing less than Wolverine.

As a result of this, fans have come to think that there is a possibility that Wolverine will soon be join the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canonin one of the future productions that the franchise plans to release in the coming years.

Although this theory is not completely solid, considering the fact that LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red is not canon in the MCU at all, could be a possibilityalso considering Wolverine’s upcoming introduction to the MCU in Deadpool 3 and all the other theories about Wolverine’s potential involvement in the film Avengers: Secret Wars, a film that will bring together several timelines and realities, as well as hundreds of heroes.

Ultimately, it can’t be said with certainty that Wolverine will be involved in Secret Wars or any other future Marvel project alongside the Avengers, but for now, fans will be able to see him. in action alongside the team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the Disney+ special LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Redwhich will premiere on said platform on October 27 of this year, 2023.

