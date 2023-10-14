Marvel Studios has released a new The Marvels TV spot that reveals an apparent surprise cameo in the film

Marvel Studios has released a new spot for The Marvels to announce that tickets can now be purchased to see the film in theaters through the Fandango website, and apparently at the end of the trailer it reveals a surprise cameo from one of the Avengers’ companions. Captain Marvel. You can see the teaser below.

On November 10, a new team assembles.

Get tickets to #TheMarvels now. — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 14, 2023

In recent months there have been rumors that the queen of Asgard, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, would appear in the film and that apparently the two were going to have a romantic connection in this film. If you have been able to look closely at the spot, the ship that appears at the end of it, someone says call a friend, and below you see that a ship appears launching the bifrots, the rainbow bridge that Asgardians use to travel through space. So it is possible that this small trailer has confirmed the rumors about Valkyrie’s cameo. What do you think?

Synopsis

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and took revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences leave Carol bearing the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her into an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now her. Captain Monica Rambeau, SABER astronaut.

Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe as The Marvels.

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

Currently, The Marvels will hit theaters on November 10.