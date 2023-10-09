Superior Spider-Man de Marvel

Great news! From Marvel comes the announcement of the launch of The Superior Spider-Man Returns.

Doc Ock is about to get a new opportunity to wreak havoc, as one of the most iconic versions of Spider-Man returns to the world of Marvel in the coming days. On Wednesday, October 11, comics fans can enjoy The Superior Spider-Man Returns, an exciting new story that brings Doc Ock back to Peter Parker’s body in an all-new narrative.

This special event marks the return of Dan Slott, the original creator of Superior Spider-Man, to writing the series after more than a decade. Slott has teamed up with Christos Gage, another Marvel pillar, to bring this exciting plot to life. The series will feature art from some of the most notable artists including Ryan Stegman, Mark Bagley, Humberto Ramos and Giuseppe Camuncoli, promising an exceptional viewing experience.

A story that will redefine Spider-Man.

Dan Slott shared his excitement for the project, stating: “The challenge Marvel gave me was: for the 10th anniversary, how can we revisit Superior, without repeating ourselves, and at the same time tell a story that impacts the world of Spider-Man. today? SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS will take an untold story from Superior and drag it kicking, screaming, and violently exploding into the present. He’ll give you everything you loved about Superior, but in new and surprising ways. No time travel. No clones. And there is no way we will tell you how. Read the book!”

The Superior Spider-Man Returns

Superior Spider-Man Returns #1 features Peter Parker and Doc Ock working together on a story that promises to be superior to all others. This exciting release is scheduled to hit comic book store shelves on October 11, 2023, and is sure to be a hit with fans of Spider-Man and Marvel comics.