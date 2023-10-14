To celebrate the 6 decades of existence of Marvel’s best spy, the publisher has published a special issue where the past and the future come together to once again change who Nick Fury is.

He was born in Marvel as a sergeant, a version of a character from the Distinguished Competition, but different. Jack Kirby made sure that his adventures were shocking and somewhat crazy. World War II was never so exciting. But time caught up with the veteran and he had to change, he became the leader of an organization that continued fighting against the same enemies but with a different uniform, the Nazis. And time passed, he won and lost battles, he was a rebel and fought against his people and against his government, a thousand battles that marked him. In the end he tried to fix the problems his way, he was expeditious and he made mistakes, and to this day he has had to atone for his crime.

A constant in the Marvel universe

Nick Fury has been a constant for the Marvel universe for so long that Original Sin was a shock to many. Many did not like that his son ended up taking his place, but the old soldier’s future is not written. We saw how at his peak moment he faced Scorpio at the hands of the great Jim Steranko. His antagonist has changed and is now the rival of his son. And no matter how much it is not said, it is Furia Jr., and from like son to son, the song rhymes and everything that is usually said at the end is summarized in this case in one thing: the new Nick Furia has to face a new Scorpio.

This tribute includes several authors that Al Ewing directs with his text through a review of great eras of Nick Fury. The brilliant period of Jim Steranko appears in his James Bond style of espionage, the Second World War, when our protagonist was only a sergeant, and the current era with the legacy in the hands of a son who does not know if he has forgiven his father still.

In a short space Ewing plays a good role, a quick review with action and quick twists in the story, Nick’s trademark. But it’s not just about remembering the character’s 6 decades of existence, it’s also a starting point for both, father and son. Fury Sr. may still have to redeem himself, we’ll see, but it’s Jr. who has to overcome what his father did and accept that even if he made a mistake and abandoned him, it was in exchange for a greater good. Because they are both the best man for the job.

The art is done by several authors:

Tom Reilly, Adam Kubert, Ramón Rosanas and especially Scot Eaton. The comic has in the two retrospective stories the two best Kubert and Reilly. Being an anthology disguised as a single story, both stand out for being able to get away from the superheroic style and give a little more by playing with war and pulp science fiction styles, each of them. they.

This 60th anniversary marks a new beginning for Nick Fury. For the original it means starting from scratch, being able to save the world, or the universe, again, and for his son it means taking the mantle of the supreme spy of the Marvel Universe, and this time with a high ally, the Watcher.

Milcomics

