An impressive new story will come to Marvel from the creative genius Jonathan Hickman, it is GODS and here we leave you the first details.

Jonathan Hickman, the acclaimed comic book writer known for his bold and expansive approach, is about to unleash a stunning new epic on the Marvel Universe with his latest creation: GODS #1. This new comic, which will debut with a double issue next Wednesday, promises to immerse readers in the deep and mysterious cosmology of this saga.

Hickman is a master of large-scale storytelling, having delivered epic stories like Secret Wars, House of X, and a bold reinvention of the Ultimate Universe. His latest project, GODS, is no exception to this rule. The series is a journey to a special corner of the Marvel Universe, exploring the intersections between science and magic, and reinventing concepts and characters for a modern, continuity-hungry audience.

In Hickman’s own words:

“When I returned to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other was GODS. To say I’m excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a huge understatement. GODS takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe, in the crevices that lie at the intersection of science and magic. – and revisit some characters and concepts we’ve reinvented for a more modern, continuity-driven audience.”

To offer a preview of what awaits us in GODS, Marvel recently shared the first pages of the comic, revealing just a glimpse of the richness of the narrative and the depth of the story that is to come.

GODS #1 presents a monumental showdown between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-of-Things and THE-EXISTING-POWERS, a clash that redefines the cosmology of the Marvel Universe. The series will take readers to events in ancient Babylon, where old acquaintances will meet in an intriguing setting. Hickman explores fascinating and mysterious themes, such as the Lion of Wolves and a John Wilkes Booth penny lying on the ground.

One of the most anticipated moments is the appearance of Doctor Strange. A character known for his ability to immerse himself in the world of the mystical and the supernatural. His involvement promises to add an exciting and enigmatic dimension to this already intriguing story. Do you want to read it? Leave us your comments.

Here we leave you the images shared by Marvel.

