After the Dynasty of M

The Dynasty of M (that enormous event that ended with the disappearance of the vast majority of the planet’s mutants due to the Scarlet Witch) had concluded, and as soon as we begin this volume we find ourselves with the hangover of what happened there. As any science student knows, energy cannot be created or destroyed. With this in mind, where have the powers that the mutants suddenly lost gone?

The answer is the Collective. This is a character whose power lies precisely in having accumulated (the details of this will be explained by him) all that energy that Wanda Maximoff made it disappear. And the immensity of this is made clear by the Cleveland screenwriter when he presents this being directly destroying a mythical group of the publishing house in just a couple of pages and almost without intending to: Alpha Flight.

But this will not be the only thing we see here related to this mutant event, since we will also attend a reunion between two characters that we have been waiting for since the dissolution of the previous formation of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes…

The Illuminati and the Civil War

And after the wedding Luke Cage y Jessica Jones one of the screenwriter’s additions to the mythology of Marvel Comics that we have been able to enjoy recently (in a certain way) in the film Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness: los Illuminati. Here we will be introduced to this group and the first pieces of the conflict that we will know as Civil War They will start to fall. What happens at this event is well known, but what we are going to be told here is solely and exclusively what concerns our group of Avengers.

And then a plot full of fights with armies of ninjas in which we can see the return of Ronin (embodied here by the first character to wear his suit, Maya Lopez) and we will have Elektra as the villain to fight. And this is where the first clue will come from that will lead our heroes to suspect that the skrulls They are infiltrated among their community and there is no possible way to trust anyone, which will lead us inexorably to the publisher’s next big event: secret invasion. But that is another story…

The great architect

What he did years before Grant Morrison with the mutants is now copied and improved by Brian Michael Bendis with mastery: each new arc of this series is an event in the form of a summer blockbuster. There are hardly any filler numbers here, it’s all about jumping from one big arc to the next with no time for hesitation.

But that does not mean that the characters are not worked on, that a long-term plot is not developed and that everything that happens here is not given coherence in relation to the rest of the Marvel Universe, because precisely those are the strengths of the screenwriter. . We are going to see how the dynamic between the main characters is the grease that makes everything flow peacefully, how the context in which they move is increasingly three-dimensional (with a Mary Hill that wins over readers with each appearance and makes them forget about Nick Fury until I return) and how the plots are spun together as if it were a small snowball that gets bigger and bigger as it goes down the hill.

Cartoonists of the 21st century

In the artistic section we are going to find here a lot of illustrators, some of whom are common in Bendis’ works. If we focus on those who stand out for their excellent work, we should mention those who are precisely very representative of what was done in The House of Ideas during the first decade of the 21st century…

Steve McNiventhe person responsible for titles like Civil War o Nemesis, makes his video game style shine in moments of special impact. The Brazilian Mike Deodato Jr. It had not yet achieved excellence here with its peculiar plots and its characteristic page composition full of intertwined pictures, but its power is already visible. Alex Maleev He is a genius and we can see him as powerful as in his time of Daredevil. And what to say about Oliver Coipelwho here performs incredibly well not only in the moments of action (logical), but also when he has to do talking heads.

Along with these, we should not fail to mention other great artists who have their place here, such as the legendary Howard Chaykinthe veteran Pasqual Ferrythe unorthodox Leinil Francis Yuthe here still promising Jim Cheung or the always interesting David Mack.

As for the magnificent edition, the deluxe volume Marvel Omnibus. The New Avengers by Brian Michael Bendis 2 published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 728 pages in color with a size of 18.3 x 27.7 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of the one-shot Civil War: The Confession and from issues #16 to #39 of the regular series The New Avengers as well as its first two annual issues and the special The New Avengers: Illuminati.

It also includes an introduction by Julian M. Clemente under the title of The writer’s journey, a small final section with extra material and the original covers of all the issues included in the compilation. The recommended retail price of this volume is 70 € and went on sale in July 2023.