In addition to Deadpool 3, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking forward to one of the most ambitious series in the franchise with one of the studio’s most beloved superheroes as the protagonist: Daredevil: Born Again. Although it seemed that everything was going to return with the end of the strikes, it seems that Disney wanted to take a 180 degree turn with the Hell’s Kitchen lawyer.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel will completely restart production on the series starring Charlie Cox. Last September, Kevin Feige He realized that the series was not going anywhere and decided to dispense with the services of Chris Ord and Matt Corman, writers of the series, in addition to the directors hired for each of the chapters.

Apparently, the focus given to the series was not going to be enough to attract the viewer’s attention: Daredevil He was not going to appear in his suit until the fourth episode and the plot of the series focused too much on the legal field, something that did not agree with the series we saw on Netflix several years ago.

Now, Marvel’s main objective is to hire showrunners for its series, seeing the good reception of screenwriter Jessica Gao during the post-production of She-Hulk. Initially, the series is scheduled to premiere in January 2025, but seeing the changes they will make, it is likely that this date will be postponed to the middle of the same year or even to the end.

In VidaExtra | Deadpool and Wolverine have another pending account: proving that Daredevil created the Ninja Turtles

In VidaExtra | Marvel Studios calendar 2023-2026: all the films and series that will come to the UCM