Playing with time on a narrative level is always a risk: the simplest and easiest explanations for the general public to understand tend to offer answers that are easily pigeonholed into the definition of paradox. Loki, for example, has fallen into that trap and we will see if he is able to make sense of it on Disney +.

The serie of Marvel starring Tom Hiddleston ended its first season with the lesson that The one who remainsto “benign” variants of Kang the Conquerorwas the architect of the Sacred Timeline that prevented its other variants from subduing the universe.

With that explanation, assuming that he was the creator of the Temporal Variation Agency (AVT) seems the most logical and simple option. When has it been Marvel Cinematic Universe logical and simple?

From the first episode of this second season of Loki, the manual of the AVT has played an important role in the series. Written by Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), the little book is basically a step-by-step guide to know all the ins and outs of the organization, its devices, protocols and even how to flush the toilet.

The AVT manual, key in Loki

That book is precisely what Ravonna Renslayer needs to promote the creation of the AVT, following orders from He who remains. But it will not be she who believes it, but Victor Timely, who receives a copy of the book that the former judge sneaks into her Chicago home.

This generates, however, a disturbing paradox: Ouroboros writes the AVT manual based on the knowledge of the Kang the Conqueror variant known as He Who Remains, but it will be Timely who builds the AVT to seal the Sacred Timeline.

Loki said goodbye today at his halfway point, but there are still three episodes left to develop answers—or more unknowns—in Disney+. What do you think of this second season of the Marvel series starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson?