David Michelinie, Bob Layton and John Romita Jr. take the invincible Iron Man to face supervillains and business rivals in a deluxe volume published by Panini Comics

It’s not long ago that Panini Comics posted on his line Marvel Masterpieces the first installment of three of the adventures of Iron Man at the stage in which heavyweights of the American comic industry such as David Michelinie, Bob Layton y John Romita Jr. were the main people responsible, and now we have the second installment ready to be enjoyed. Sometimes good things take a long time, other times they don’t…

Pure seventies comic

The truth is that the comics collected here date back to the early years of the eighties, but it is not a mistake to say that it is clearly a product of what was done in the seventies, very far from the changes that would come into mainstream comics after the publication of certain works (Alan Moore o Frank Miller They are the ones mentioned here) that changed the medium forever…

As was the case with the first installment, the issues included in this volume are more or less self-contained stories in which Tony Stark They will have to do with the enemy on duty. But this general episodic tone will not prevent us from reaching the last page of the issue in question on a good number of occasions and in the last panel we are presented with a cliffhanger that will make us grateful for the fact that we automatically have its continuation just by turning the page. page.

A rogues gallery that falls short

And who is he going to have in front of him? Golden Avenger as antagonist? Well, although there is no villain that is going to have constant importance throughout the volume, some could be highlighted above the others (we are generally talking about small-time villains that most readers do not even know). ) as it may be Titanium Manhe Devourer of All, Justin Hammer, Hulk or Tony’s old love, Madame Maskwhich is also known by the name of Whitney Frost.

It is precisely this villain who stars in one of the most interesting moments of the volume, the one in which Tony has to free his current romantic interest, the young woman, from her clutches. Bethany Cabe. It is a chapter that is quite representative of what the character is and that manages to successfully bring together in a relatively short length all his facets: the hero, the millionaire playboy, the lover and the man of action. And that ignores the theme of being a recovering alcoholic, something present throughout the entire volume.

Armor, lots of armor

A constant over the years in the stories of this character has always been the constant technological innovation in regards to the armor he wears. All characters, whether from Marvel Comics that of DC Comics, undergo clothing changes over the years, some cooler than others, but almost always for purely stylistic reasons. But in this case the new abilities, more or less important in practice, that his avant-garde armor grants him are also added.

In this sense, perhaps the most striking of all was the so-called Hulkbusterthe one whose main function is quite clear in its name and which was also known as Mark XLIV, although it would not reach cartoons until well into the 21st century. But in this volume we are presented with another that was also quite important at the time, which allowed him to travel outside of Earth, which would be fundamental in the final numbers of this volume for his battle against Hammer and Roxxonsomething that is already revealed to us on its cover.

As far as the graphic section is concerned, here we are going to find a dance of cartoonists and not all of them come out well. But we must celebrate the initial number in which Sal Buscema shows that it never fails, the numbers drawn by Bob Layton who gives his characters a unique appearance and a style ahead of their time in many ways, and especially John Romita Jr. who arrives in the final part to show that Even though he was a young man with little experience at that time, he was destined to be one of the greatest cartoonists in the history of the ninth art.

The volume published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 360 color pages with a size of 17 x 26 cm. and includes the translation of the American edition of issues #129 to #144 of The Invincible Iron Man, plus all of the included issue covers, an introduction written by Michelinie, and an extras section at the end. The recommended retail price is €42 and it went on sale in August 2023.

