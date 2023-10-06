Spider-Boy has been killed off and Marvel has replaced him.

Marvel has killed off the spider hero it created in conjunction with DC.

Many years ago, Marvel and DC collaborated, merging your character templates. The result of this union was a success, since fans enjoyed all these adventures and this new plot. However, among all the “new” heroes that were created for this “crossover” event, one of the most popular was Spider-Boy, one of the many Spider-Mans that exist.

While it is true that the comics of DC Vs. Marvel featured many unique and impressive heroes, which were the result of the merger of the Marvel and DC staff, one of which stood out the most was Spider-Boy due to its great design and what it represented. However, the “House of Ideas” has regrettably made the decision to kill with this name and his replacement has not been liked at all.

In the next lines, We will tell you everything you need to know about it. Although you should know that this post contains spoilers for “End of the Spider-Verse”, so you should continue at your own risk.

Spider-Boy has been sadly murdered

As we mentioned, Spider-Boy It is the result of the collaboration between DC and Marvelsince both companies took many of their most important heroes and combined them in a kind of amalgam universe, resulting in interesting designs and abilities.

However, the most interesting of all of these was Spider-Boy, because It was the fusion of Spider-Man and Superboy. The result was, visually, very striking, as you could enjoy the special suit of the spider hero with the classic leather jacket worn by Connor Kent, which gave him a “bad boy” style.

In the 2022 Spider-Man comic #2, which was created by Mark Bagley and Dan Slott As a sort of continuation of the events of End of Spider-Verse and one of the best Spider-Man comics you should read in 2023, it was revealed that the villain known as Morlun traveled to another universe while searching for a portal to traverse alternate realities. In a simple way.

In one of the panels of this comic you can see that the villain has arrived at Loomworld and is holding what appears to be the arm of a spider hero. However, The most attentive have discovered that it is one of Spider-Boy’s limbs, due to the character’s characteristic leather jacket and glove with spider symbols. In this sense, it can be inferred that Morlun has murdered this version of the character, eliminating him from this continuity.

Aunque Spider-Boy He hasn’t appeared in comics in decades.remained one of the most iconic characters of that collaboration between DC and Marvel.

However, this does not end here, since Morlun has not only finished off Spider-Boy, but the company has used his name to create a new character, which has nothing to do with the original. Not to mention that many fans consider it as a kind of mockery or insult, since it is replacing this legend.

Marvel has prepared the ground for a new Spider-Boy

Now that Marvel has killed off the original Spider-Boy, has not missed the opportunity to reuse this name for her new character, whose real name is Bailey Briggs.

While is true that this company’s decision to kill off the original Spider-Boy and replacing him with a new character can be considered an insult by fans, nor can we ignore the fact that it is a choice for legal reasons.

It is known that the original Spider-Boy was created by the collaboration between Marvel and DC, so, if the “House of Ideas” wanted to use this character again, would have several legal problems, being a hero created together. So they have made the most sensible decision in this sense, which was to design a new version.

Because of this, Bailey Briggs is the new kid who has “inherited” the heroic nickname of Spider-Boy. This is a superhero completely designed by Marvel, so you can use it however you want and without worrying about legal issues. However, fans of the original character must accept the idea that he has been eliminated.

and something that the situation worsens The thing is that the fans were not able to witness how this death occurred, since it was not shown on the panels. In this sense, they cannot be witnesses of the fight that the hero carried out.

