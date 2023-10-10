The Ironheart series’ premiere date has reportedly been pushed back to 2025.

The Ironheart series premiere has reportedly been delayed by two years.

Marvel fans well know that, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise is renewing its characters, and bringing more and more new heroes and villains to its stories that, in a way, will replace those who starred in the first phases of the UCM, and laid the foundations for it.

As is the case of Iron Man, who, after having died in Avengers: Endgame, will have a “replacement”, so to speak, that will happen to him in the MCU stories from now on. Bliss successor is none other than Ironheart.

Introduced in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, from 2022, Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, will be the new Iron Man of the MCU, and will even have her own series that, unfortunately, has been supposedly delayed, and Presumably it won’t be released for another 2 years.. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

The Ironheart series has been delayed and will not be released until 2025

The project starring Marvel’s Ironheart was announced in November of last year, 2022, initially intended as a film, and later being announced as a series that will consist of six episodes in totalwhich will be released through Disney+.

Ironheart’s original release date It was intended for autumn of this year 2023 (between the months of September, October and November), however, that will no longer happen, and even recently, a possible new premiere date for the series has been revealed.

According to information from the United States Copyright Office, revealed through The Cosmic Circus page, the release dates of several of Marvel Studios’ future projects have been registered, including that of the next series of Ironheart, who It has been delayed by no more and no less than two years.

In The Cosmic Circus post it is revealed that The launch of the series is scheduled for September 3, 2025.also showing an alleged synopsis of the series, which states the following: “Marvel Studios presents “Ironheart”, in which the charming teenage supergenius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) returns from MIT to her hometown of Chicago in her suit. iron and begins to untangle threads that bring danger and adventure to the door of his house. The adventure begins in episode 101, when Riri is introduced to the public.

Notably This delay has not been confirmed by Marvelbut it may make sense, considering the fact that, so far, no connection of the heroine to Iron Man has been presented, beyond the fact that her armor is inspired by Tony Stark’s armor and that she wore Stark technology to build it.

Likewise, another reason that could justify the delay of the series in the MCU is the release of Armor Wars, the movie starring War Machine, which will show Rhodey dealing with Stark technology falling into the wrong hands. It has been confirmed that Armor Wars and Ironheart will have a connectionand it is impossible for Rhodey’s film to be released in 2024, since, for this to happen, its filming should have already finished.

Although Armor Wars does not have an exact release date as of yet, considering that the film is still in production, it will most likely be released in 2025. It could be set before or after the launch of Ironheart.since it is very likely that Riri will accompany Tony’s best friend and together with him Ironheart will face some formidable villain on his adventure.

Either way, just It remains to wait for Marvel to confirm or deny this apparent delay of the Ironheart series that, regardless of whether it is launched in one, two or three years, will still very likely be a total success that will honor the legacy of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU.

