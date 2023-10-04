Re-Po is Spider-Man’s new villain and he’s too sinister to ever appear in the MCU.

Spider-Man will have a new villain starting in October

Taking into account that the UCM has become one of the most successful franchises of the centurythe comics creators of Marvel They should keep in mind that their creations on the pages of comics are the main material used to tell a new story in the form of a film or series. However, many of these creations will never have an adaptation on the big screen and the truth is that there are things that could never become real. The last case has been Spider-Man’s new villainwho will make his official debut in the comics Amazing Spider-Man.

Re-Po is Spider-Man’s new villain and he is too sinister to appear in the MCU at some point

The latest events of Marvel have led to Spiderman through dark terrain. Therefore, Peter Parker will have to face a villain who could be too disgusting for any project linked to the UCM. The comic Amazing Spider-Man #36 introduces for the first time Re-Po, a monstrous creature from the army of the Goblin Queen. Re-Po stands out for having a particularly large body. The most notable thing about it is its enormous mouth full of serrated teeth with several tongues around it. As if that were enough, the monster’s forehead He has a face with white and sinister humanoid characteristics. It is a surprising image for a Spider-Man villain. The villain Re-Night fits the comic medium perfectly, but its appearance makes it very difficult to adapt it to the UCM.

The current arc will also continue the adventures of Rec-Rapthe demon Spider-Man of Marvel, who has become one of the favorite characters of fans of the Marvel Universe. As the preview pages show Amazing Spider-Man #36, Rec-Rap seems to be absolutely scared by Re-Nightapparently even more than Peter Parker, who seems bewildered during their initial meeting. However, the comic Amazing Spider-Man #38 has shown the way in which Re-Po poses a serious threat to Spider-Man.

Maybe Re-Night belongs to the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, but it would be an unexpected surprise to ever see him in the MCU. The villain is one of the most horrible ones Spider-Man has ever faced, with a terrifying design that more than conveys the level of threat Re-Po will pose to Spider-Man. Spider-Man’s demon ally has become one of the most relevant characters in the Spider-Versemeaning it’s unlikely to fall into Re-Po’s hands, but with Peter Parker approaching darkness at the same time, such a loss could be the unexpected turning point that could drive Spider-Man into madness.

The comic Amazing Spider-Man #36 It will be available next October 25.

