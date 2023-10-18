Hulk will have a new trigger for his anger in this new Marvel comic series.

It is well known that the main engine of the Hulk’s incredible power is strong emotions, especially angerand it is also well known that one of the main triggers of the Hulk’s anger is nothing more and nothing less than the great hatred he feels towards his alter ego, Bruce Banner.

Although throughout his stories his hatred towards Banner has become one of the main and most recurrent triggers of the Hulk’s fury, different causes and triggers of the green giant’s anger have also been presented, and even, in a future comic series, Hulk will be given a new reason to unleash all his rage.

Marvel will soon launch the comic series Crypt of Shadows, which will include the stories of various heroes from the Marvel Universe, taking them on spooky adventures, in honor of the arrival of Halloween, and, in the case of the Hulk, his story “A Soul Worth Hunting ” will give the green giant a new trigger for his anger.

Crypt of Shadows will give Hulk a new trigger for his anger

As mentioned above, one of the main reasons why the Hulk feels great fury is none other than Bruce Banner, and the great hatred that the green giant feels towards him. And, in several stories, we can see how both They fight over who takes control of the body they share..

Although this conflict between both personalities has prevailed for decades, since the creation of the character, and has become one of the main triggers of the Hulk’s anger, This will not specifically be the reason that leads the character to unleash all his fury. in the upcoming comic series Crypt of Shadows.

Set to release on October 18, 2023, Crypt of Shadows is an anthology of stories about various Marvel characters, including in its first volume the likes of Scarlet Witch, Daredevil, Deadpool, and, of course, Hulk, con su historia “A Soul Worth Hunting” (“A soul worth hunting”), where he will be accompanied by Jack Russell, the Wolfman.

As shown in the preview for the first issue of this upcoming Marvel comic, Hulk has been trapped, chainedand also probably drugged or tranquilized in some way by someone, when Jack Russell finds him and frees him.

After being freed, Hulk complains, saying that swore never to get caught againwhich is probably a reference to the fact that Banner metaphorically keeps him trapped and chained, manipulating him psychologically.

With this, we can see that, quite possibly, the aversion to that idea of ​​being trapped and contained will always be the new and next trigger of the Hulk’s wrath in the Crypt of Shadows comic series, leading him to unleash his full fury as he, along with Jack Russell, pursues whoever or whatever trapped him in the first place.

Ultimately, while Hulk’s hatred of his alter ego Bruce Banner won’t be the main reason for the character’s anger in this new story, said hatred is related in some way to the new trigger of the Hulk’s fury, well, the repulsion towards being trapped and contained arises thanks to the control and mental manipulation that Banner imposes in him, and that will most likely lead the character to show an extremely dark version of the green giant in this next story.

