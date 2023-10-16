There is a chance Thanos could be brought back to the MCU with this method.

Although it has been 4 years since his deathThanos remains a character that Marvel continues to cling to in the MCU, and this is evidenced by the fact that, in the Chinese trailer for The Marvels, images of the battle between the Mad Titan and Captain Marvel are presented.

Although the fact that Marvel clings to Thanos could be counterproductive for the franchise for several reasons, it has been confirmed that there is a method by which Marvel could bring back the Mad Titan if I wanted it.

And, with the launch of the Secret Invasion series, the existence of a kind of serum or substance known as the Harvestand it is a secret weapon with which the Avengers and even the Avengers could be brought back. Thanos. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Thanos could be brought back to the MCU thanks to the Harvest

It is well known that Thanos was a fundamental piece in the Infinity Sagaand also managed to become one of the most prominent characters that exist in the MCU, breaking the power scale of the franchise, and marking it permanently, making it very difficult for any other character to surpass him.

The Mad Titan managed to mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe in such a way that even today the franchise continues to cling to this character, being that Some fans even theorize that he could be brought back in some form in the future..

With the arrival of the Harvest in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, fan theories could come true, because thanks to this Marvel has the opportunity to bring back not only the heroes who participated in the Battle for Earth, but also Thanos himself.

As explained by Nick Fury in the fifth episode of Secret Invasion: Almost all of the Avengers shed blood in the Battle for Earth. Even Carol Danvers. After, They sent some to collect that DNA.

This is why there is a possibility that blood and DNA of Thanos and other villains will be found mixed with those of the heroes when they were collected, and are present at the Harvest, giving rise to the possibility that their powers return through some other character who acquired them (which would imply an indirect return of the villain), or even that he himself Mad Titan be cloned in the future and return permanently.

In any case, it doesn’t seem to be a good idea for Marvel to continue getting stuck in the past by clinging to the villain and trying to bring him back, since the Mad Titan already had his moment and his conclusion in the MCU, and Marvel should focus on countless new characters that have not yet been introduced.

Likewise, trying to bring Thanos back to the MCU would be a total slap in the face to those characters who sacrificed everything to be able to stop the villain and his genocidal plan, so, although there is undoubtedly the possibility that the Mad Titan returns to the MCU, it it would be better that Marvel continue with their plans and forget about this character once and for all.

