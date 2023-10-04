Captain America is one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes, but how strong is he really?

Here we explain and present evidence that makes it clear how strong Captain America is.

Captain America is, without a doubt, one of the most acclaimed and iconic heroes that exist in the Marvel Universe, being also one of the strongest and most powerful characters that we can find in this franchise, and characterized by its incredible physical capabilitiesas well as for his kindness and good will.

Over the years, in the various stories of the franchise, Steve Rogers has faced hundreds of evildoers and enemies, and has proven to be a formidable character, becoming considered by many as one of the strongest heroes, but , How strong is Captain America really within the Marvel canon? Next, we will answer this question.

How strong is Captain America in Marvel canon?

In the various Marvel stories, both in the comics and in the MCU, Captain America has revealed not only his great strength and powerbut also how benevolent he is and how willing he is to sacrifice himself for others and protect those who cannot defend themselves.

Marvel Comics has given us great examples of how strong Captain America is (even without having any supernatural powers or abilities) throughout their stories. In issue #12 of the series Captain America Comics Vol 1 (1941), it was stated that the Captain America has “the strength of a hundred men”which we have seen evidenced on several occasions.

We see an example of the hero’s great strength in the comic series Captain America (1992), in volume #402, where it is stated that Steve Rogers was able to lift 1000 pounds (approximately 450 kg), and not only that, but which he did while having a conversation. Likewise, in volume #259 of the Captain America comic series (1968), the hero was able stay completely stable and still while two motorcycles pulled him in opposite directions.

Another great evidence of how incredibly strong Captain America is, is the fact that He has faced both villains and extremely strong heroes in Marvel stories, two notable examples being Doctor Doom and Gambit.

In the case of Doctor Doom, in volume #12 of the comic Secret Wars (1984), Captain America confronts the villain, and when he confronts him, the vile Victor Von Doom attacks him with a kind of explosion, from which Rogers manages to fend, subsequently finishing off the evildoer without great effort.

Now, as for Gambit, in the comic series Avengers vs. X-Men (2012) (also called AvX: VS), in volume #2, both heroes confront each other, with Captain America breaking the mutant’s bo staff, and crashing him against a tree, to which Gambit responds using his power to create a large kinetic charge, but Captain America manages to resist the explosion, approaching his opponent and finally knocking him out with a single blow.

All these situations and events are clear examples that show the incredible strength and power that Captain America holdsand which make him a hero whose strength is not only based on his physical skill and ability, but also on his sense of justice and his determination to fight for and protect others.

