Hulk fights in the Pantheon in the fourth volume of Panini Comics’ Marvel Heroes line of The Incredible Hulk by Peter David

There are screenwriters whose name has become undeniably linked to a character and there are characters whose essence would be unimaginable without thinking about the work of a specific author, but there are not many cases in which both circumstances occur at the same time between character and author. That would be the case of Hulk and of Peter Davidsince the long period in which the screenwriter took charge of the Emerald Giant Not only did it serve to create an entire mythology around it, but it became a fundamental pillar in the history of Marvel Comics. The fourth volume with which Panini Comics collects these stories comes to us under the title of Marvel Heroes. The Incredible Hulk by Peter David 4 – Ghosts of the Past.

Peter David Unleashed

During the previous three volumes we have seen how the scriptwriter first destroyed to then build on the rubble. We have seen how his style was settling into the collection little by little, how his ideas were becoming defined and permeating the character, how he was sculpting a series with pick and shovel until reaching the point where we find ourselves at the beginning of this volume, the one in which all the dirty work has already been done and now all that remains is to enjoy. In a way this was already the case in the previous volume, but in this one the situation is even more notable…

In previous years, the scriptwriter has earned the right to be able to do whatever he wants (wasn’t he already doing it?) and it shows in this volume that he enjoys it more than in any other. The episodes contained here are tremendously fun and the plot on which they are based has been very well thought out, it is interesting at all times and has many points in which it will surprise and excite the reader. In other words, here we are faced with what could be defined as the paradigm of a story by this author.

In the Pantheon

As a consequence of what happened in the previous volume, we find here our protagonist integrated into that mysterious group known as Pantheona kind of superheroic and proactive paramilitary organization in which it seems obvious that everything is prettier on the outside than on the inside.

The climax of this entire story will take place during the invasion of Trans-Sabalepisode in which the group will be involved Factor-X, thus taking advantage of the opportune situation of uniting characters for which he is the main person responsible at that moment. Here we can see the most political version of the screenwriter, establishing quite obvious parallels between what is reported in his vignettes and what was happening at that time internationally (we are talking about a certain war in the early 1990s)…

Perhaps today it is seen with a bit of disdain, but it must be said that at the time the art of Dale Keown displayed here was tremendously innovative and spectacular. In some way his style set (for the better) the tone of the series, so his departure to Image Comics to join a series that would leave no trace as it was The Pitt (notably inspired by the figure of the alter ego of Bruce Banner) it was a pity.

Gary Frank arrives

Not everything was going to be wonderful in this volume. With the departure of Keown and the inclusion of annual issues of other series whose quality significantly lowers the average of this collection (although we must highlight the presence of certain renowned authors in them) it seems that the balance between the good and the bad could be remain at an indeterminate point, but after the numbers drawn by a very correct Jan Dursema (well known to readers of Star Wars) a legend arrives: the Lord Gary Frank.

Obviously we are talking here about a first-time Frank who still had to go a very long way to become what he ended up being, one of the best American comic artists in history. But that doesn’t mean you can stop enjoying his work, in which you can already see certain details that would accompany him for the rest of his career.

The arrival of the British cartoonist also coincides with the brilliance that the screenwriter manages to extract from the secondary characters of the series (Rick Jones y Marlo Chandler will be especially interesting here), which in some cases will end up bearing fruit in this same volume and in others will leave seeds planted for the future.

The tome published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 704 pages in color with a page size of 17 x 26 cm and includes the translation of the American edition of the issues The Incredible Hulk 390-406 as well as its 18th and 19th annuals, X-Factor 76 and material Namor, the Sub-Mariner Annual 2, Silver Surfer Annual 5, Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme Annual 2 y Marvel Holiday Special 1992.

The volume also includes the covers of all the issues included in the volume, an introduction by Julian M. Clemente and an extras section. The recommended retail price is 60 € and went on sale in August 2023.

Marvel Heroes. The Incredible Hulk by Peter David 4 – Ghosts of the Past

¡Peter David continues his legendary stage! As a member of the mysterious group called THE Pantheon, Hulk will be forced to consider the possibility that he has chosen the wrong side. The Pantheon has invaded the nation of Trans-Sabal, where a revolution could lead to nuclear disaster. The US government responds with its own intervention team: X-Factor!

Next, Hulk returns to Las Vegas to meet The Punisher, Rick tracks down his missing mother, the man responsible for Hulk’s birth returns, the return of the original U-Foes and The Defenders takes place… and unfolds! the ambitious saga leading up to The Incredible Hulk #400 USA! Furthermore, the arrival of Gary Frankthe new graphic sensation of the series.

Autores: Gary Frank, James Fry, Kirk Jarvinen, Ron Fortier, Roy Thomas, Tom Morgan, Andrew Wildman, Chris Bachalo, Travis Charest, Ron Marz, Paul Pelletier, M. C. Wyman, Kevin West, Jan Duursema, Dale Keown, Peter David y Tom Raney