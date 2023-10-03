Are there high expectations for Thor’s future at Marvel Studios? It seems that the MCU’s plans include the great God of Thunder.

Marvel has news about Thor. In an interview with Variety, the executive producer of the Loki television series, Kevin Wright, revealed one of the objectives pursued by the original content of Disney+. A show that is about to premiere its second season and that will have a huge impact on the MCU. Especially if we take into account the participation of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and the presence of Victor Timely in the story. We’ll see how the narrative works later.

After being asked if Loki as a character could return to the greater fold of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Wright simply stated that “that’s the hope.” The executive producer then revealed a fairly important goal for the end of Loki. A goal that has Chris Hemsworth’s own Thor in mind.

The return of the God of Thunder is a priority for the MCU

“I think the sun is shining on Loki and Thor once again,” Kevin Wright admitted. “That has always been the priority of the story we are telling. But for that encounter to be truly satisfying, we have to get Loki to a certain place emotionally. I think that has been the goal of these two seasons.” Therefore, The God of Thunder continues to be a priority at Marvel Studios.

Kevin Wright’s comments really showed just how much of a priority it has been at Marvel Studios to get Loki and Thor get back together. And, although Loki’s story has always revolved largely around the God of Thunder, his main goal is to get him back to where he belongs. We’ll see if it ends up happening. Of course, we are very excited.