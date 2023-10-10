What happens with Avengers 6? The latest news about Marvel Studios is directly related to the Secret Wars project.

Marvel has news about Avengers 6. Producer Kevin Wright spoke on Comic Book’s Phase Zero podcast about the impact the character of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) will have on the future Secret Wars film. A film that will mark the end of the UCM Multiverse Saga and that will close a cycle of films and series that began its journey with the last Phase 4.

“As we were developing the Loki series, we were saying something like, ‘Oh, in a broader sense, it would be really cool if the next phases also went through Loki and his choices, but in a different and unexpected way.’ Those are the general discussions, but we always focus on what we are doing. And we try not to get stuck in the big picture. If we tell our story really well, the rest of the MCU will adopt it.” But How does the Loki series fit in with Marvel’s Avengers 6?

Sylvie could be key in the Secret Wars movie

While Comic Book joked about Loki as “the catalyst” for Avengers 6, Kevin Wright also pointed out that the Loki Variant called Sylvie “has a lot of responsibility,” thus revealing her possible role in the Marvel Studios film. Kevin Wright refers to the ending of episode 6 of the first season of Loki, in which Sylvie took revenge and killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), immediately causing chaos in the Multiverse. Ultimately, the timeline began to branch out of control. And now… We are where we are!

Disney+

It has already been confirmed that Kang the Conqueror will be Marvel Studios’ big villain, both in Avengers 6 and Kang Dynasty. The Variant of him known as He Who Remains was introduced in the first season of Loki. And taking into account that Sylvie was the one who eliminated him and freed the timeline, it is not surprising that the impact of that event will be felt once Kang and his Variants reach their full potential. Everything is interconnected in the MCU!