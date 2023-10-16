Venom has had many hosts over the years, but his team-up with The Thing is the best you’ll see in a long time.

Venom is one of the most famous antiheroes in the Marvel Universe.

In a dark and distant future of Marvel Universe, the member of the Fantastic Four, The thinghas a son called Reed Grimma character who takes the witness from his father who does everything possible to protect the innocents of the city of NY with his considerable skills. In a battle she seems to be completely lost Reed Grimm decides to have the help of the symbiote Venom and becomes the definitive host of this antihero linked to Spider-Man stories.

A story set in the not-too-distant future introduces us to an old man Deadpool y Spider-Man attempting to right the wrongs of the past by erasing the threat of Life Model Decoy before they take place. However, it is not until the presentation of the future Fantastic Four and their hybrid Vision with Venom where the possibility that Reed Grimm face the iconic marvel symbiote.

By needing to prevent the army of robotic deadpools emerge victorious, the moment when Reed Grimm becomes more than his rocky parts comes after the venom symbiote He realizes that the only way to win is if he joins forces with Reed, creating an unstoppable monster of colossal proportions. Upon obtaining the Venom symbiote, Reed Grimm realizes that he had to do it much sooner as his incredible power and skyscraper height make him an unstoppable hero. Reed’s design perfectly follows the line between Venom and The Thing, not to mention his greater size, power and symbiote abilities.

Reed’s transformation places him as one of the most powerful versions of the character. Venom never seen in the Venomverse. The Venom symbiote, or at least one of the infinite versions of Venom scattered across the multiverse, will almost certainly bond with a new host to create a unique hybrid hero or villain never before seen in comics, surprising both fans. like the characters of that universe. After seeing the union between Reed Grimm y Venom, this colossal member of the Venomverse which is constantly expanding Marvel will be a difficult challenge to overcome.

