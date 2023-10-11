Marvel Studios decides to remake the entire creative process of Daredevil: Born Again, starting by firing its main writers, who continue to serve as producers of the series.

Since Daredevil: Born Again was announced, we have known little about this new serie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney+ beyond some leaked photographs of the filming before the actors’ strike was called.

However, everything we have seen from Charlie Cox and company so far is of little use, since Marvel Studios has decided to shelve its scriptwriters and begin the creative process of Daredevil: Born Again right from the start.

Daredevil: Born Again lives up to its title more than ever

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has decided to dispense with the services of the main writers of Daredevil: Born Again, Chris Ord and Matt Corman (who, curiously, will continue to be credited as producers of the series), apparently because they are not happy with what has been done so far.

That is why they have decided to remake the entire series from scratch, dispensing with the original team of the series. This also includes directors.who have been released from their contracts after the break in filming due to the strike of scriptwriters and actors, where A little less than half of the 18 episodes ordered by Disney+ have been recorded.

This way, Marvel seeks to give a new approach to Daredevil: Born Again, something that can be a complete success or a complete failure depending on how they want to handle the character played by Charlie Cox and the overall tone of the series. At the end of the day, the Disney+ audience is the one who will have the last word.

For the moment this creative reboot of Daredevil: Born Again It will only pass through the (new) writers’ room, since right now Hollywood actors are still on strike and it does not seem that they will reach an agreement with the studios in the short term. What do you think of the entire series being remade from scratch? Tell us your impressions in the comments.