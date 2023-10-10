A multiversal journey: Nick Fury’s last mission passes the baton to the new generation

Have you ever wondered what it means to be a hero through time? The iconic spy and superhero has been doing just that since his debut in 1963. But all good things must come to an end, even if it’s to make way for something new and exciting.

Changing of the guard

When we think of the history of the house of ideas, it is impossible not to talk about Nick Fury. With a career spanning from his time in Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos to his role alongside the Avengers, this character has been an integral part of the Marvel universe. Now the publisher gives him a well-deserved farewelland his last appearance in Fury #1 is more than just a goodbye.

It’s not just any goodbye, it’s a generational change which puts the spotlight on Nick Fury Jr. The recent publication of Fury #1 takes the legendary character on a final mission with his son, before sending him on a journey through the multiverse. In his absence, Fury Jr. takes the reins and steps forward into the world of modern comics.

A forgotten or redeemed hero?

Nick Fury It has gone through numerous stages, some more respected than others. During the last decade, the house of ideas subjected it to a series of reboots and reinventions that almost made it lose its essence. With this official retirement, the house of ideas seems to redeem the character, focusing more on his legacy than on his momentary relevance.

It’s fascinating to see how Marvel, in its Silver Age, borrowed ideas from DC Comics. In particular, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos was a response to the success of DC Comics’ Sgt. Rock, the work of Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert. Stan Lee knew how to reinvent what already existed, and with the spy it was no different. From war hero to spy, Fury became a mainstay of Marvel, introducing elements like SHIELD, the Life Model Decoys, and Hydra.

Journey through the universes

In the 2000s, the Ultimate Universe Marvel introduced a more modern and stylized version of Fury, inspired by actor Samuel L. Jackson. The eventual film adaptation of this character popularized Fury worldwide. This level of fame led to the creation of Fury Jr., who fit the mold created by the film version of him and began to become more relevant in the comics.

After taking on a cosmic role as the “Man on the Wall,” Fury In Fury #1, he faces a new version of SCORPIO, an organization that seeks the Key to the Zodiac. Eventually, he decides to leave his world to explore the multiverse, leaving his son as the new guardian of Earth-616.

Ironheart’s influence

It is almost impossible to talk about Ironheart without highlighting its significance in the evolution of young characters within the Marvel universe. It’s Williams, the brilliant MIT student, is not just a heroine in armor, but a symbol of representation and inspiration for new generations. Her appearance in 2016 challenged traditional notions of what a superhero could be, adding diversity and depth to Marvel’s roster.

On the other hand, its imminent arrival on the big screen makes us think about how the representation of youth heroes in the media. Gone are the days when young characters were mere sidekicks or lesser incarnations of their adult counterparts. Ironheart, along with other characters like Miles Morales and Kamala Khan, is redefining what it means to be a hero for today’s youth, adding layers of complexity and social relevance to his plots.

Reflections and uncertain futures

The goodbye of the most famous spy in Fury #1 is a celebration of his history and an invitation to explore new stories with Fury Jr. The most exciting thing is that the door is open for his possible return, because, as every comic book fan knows, in this universe anything is possible.