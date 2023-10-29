Marvel continues to expand its incredible collections, this time making the dream of having the Infinity Stones in your home come true.

For many followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the best saga it has presented was the Infinity Saga. The union of The Avengers, The Guardians of the Galaxy, the people of Wakanda… And ultimately the entire roster of heroes to face Thanos was truly epic. Now, The most lovers of these movies will be able to get the Infinity Gems in the form of precious stonesprepare your wallet.

As expected, not everything is great news, since it is an exclusive collection and can only be accessed from New York. This is part of a collaboration that Marvel has done with the jewelry store East Continental GemsTherefore, these incredible versions of the Gems will only be available in the store on a limited basis and for a specific time. If you go on vacation to New York, you already know what to do.

This is the new collection of Infinity Gems

As you can imagine, we are not looking at something that costs ten euros, we are talking about creations that use real precious stones and there are a total of 500, so their price on the market is a little high. The price of each Gem starts at $225taking into account that there are six necessary to be able to control the universe and do everything you want, you will have to spend a total of 1,350 dollars, at least. A small price to become the leader of the multiverse.

This new collaboration is called Jarvis Collection and is made up of different two-carat precious stones. In addition, the selection is made by authentic jewelers who guarantee the look and quality of an authentic Infinity Stone. In addition to this, the EGC store will also sell the Eye of Agamoto, a key piece of Doctor Strange, however, there will only be 24 units of this jewel, so its price will be significantly higher than that of a Gem.

If you want to expand your wonderful Marvel collection and have time to stop by New York and especially the East Continental Gems store, do not hesitate to make an appearance to bring some with you. Or a few, you see what Thanos was capable of with the Infinity Gauntlet, who knows, Maybe you can fulfill some of your wishes although on a smaller scale, such as taking an extra day of vacation from work.

