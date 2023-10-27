An early look at a collection of stories that bring together Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a new light

So, comic book fan, have you ever wondered what was cooking in the kitchens at Marvel? Well it’s burning! In December, Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1 will be released, an anthology comic that will be the talk of all fans. Now you may wonder, who is behind this little gem? Well, nothing more and nothing less than artists like Tadam Gyadu and Moisés Hidalgo, accompanied by scriptwriters of the caliber of Utkarsh Ambudkar and Robbie Thompson. Yes, all that stellar cast to bring us fresh stories of our favorite heroes: Iron Man, Captain America, Ghost Rider and Photon.

Before you start screaming with excitement, let me give you a more detailed sneak peek. This new one-shot will focus on characters like Tony Stark/Iron Man, Steve Rogers/Captain America, Robbie Reyes/Ghost Riderand former Captain Marvel Monica Rambeau/Photon. If that’s not enough, wait until you hear this: In addition to the non-lettered sample pages already revealed, Marvel has shown off a special piece of interior art by Luciano Vecchio. And if you are one of those who love the covers, pay attention because there will be variants by Paco Medina and Ethan Young.

Breaking down Marvel stories

Within Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1, we will see Tony Stark Use your personal story to help a supervillain in trouble. Written by Utkarsh Ambudkar, known for his work on “Ghosts,” and drawn by Tadam Gyadu of “Spider-Man: India.” This will be an emotional story that will mix heroism with humanity.

Robbie Thompson and Sid Kotian will take us to a epic clash between Captain America and Red Skull, exploring the American values ​​that the Captain has always defended. It is not just any duel, it is a clash of titans full of symbolism.

If you’re more into the supernatural vibe, get ready for a luxurious return. Robbie Reyes, our Ghost Rider, will be the protagonist of a plot that will pit him against a band of demons that terrorize his community. This comic will be the joint debut of Jason Concepcion and Moisés Hidalgo in Marvel Comics.

Finally, rising Marvel star Justina Ireland, along with artist Karen Darboe, will transport us to the stars where Monica Rambeauknown as Photon, must face a new cosmic threat.

For the true fans

And as a gift for the most die-hard fans, the comic will include exclusive additional material which will highlight members who represent the depth of the Avengers legacy.

Okay, you might be thinking this is “just another Avengers comic,” but listen: for 60 years, these heroes have proven that there is strength in numbers. This new one-shot is a celebration of that heritage, looking at these iconic characters through different lenses. Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1 is not just a comic, it is a statement of principles.

The most iconic formations of the Avengers

If the announcement of Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1 has made your hair stand on end, you are surely one of those who are amazed by each new lineup of the Avengers. Because, let’s see, this is not just any superhero league; True legends have happened here. Remember when Spider-Man, Wolverine, Luke Cage y Iron Man Did they join forces in the “New Avengers” series? That was pure fire.

Or what about the original team: Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man and the Wasp. Classics that never go out of style. But if you want to talk about exciting, nothing beats the formation that faced Thanos in the “Infinity War” arc. There we had Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye fighting side by side, each with their unique abilities but together forming a relentless team.

And we cannot forget the phase in which the Avengers were divided into regional teams, such as the West Coast Avengers, led by Hawkeye and where characters like Scarlet Witch and Vision shined. That was a golden era that expanded the team’s horizons and showed how versatile this iconic group could be.

In short, the Avengers are not just a team; They are a constantly changing dynamic, always adapting to new threats and challenges. That’s one of the reasons Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1 is so exciting. Who knows? Maybe we will discover a new formation that will become as iconic as the ones we already know.