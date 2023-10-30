Is Thanos returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The latest trailer has raised all suspicions among fans.

Marvel could have announced the return of Thanos to the MCU. The new trailer for The Marvels, Nia DaCosta’s film starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris suggests in a veiled way the return of Josh Brolin in the role of the famous Mad Titan. Probably one of the greatest villains of recent times in cinema. A popular icon. You can see the trailer below:

Although no previously unseen footage of the iconic villain is shown, a new line of dialogue is heard that was never present in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame. Thanos’ unpublished phrase is the following: “There will always be more to do to complete my work.” Given the This phrase has never been said before.Has Marvel Studios accidentally revealed the villain’s return?

The path of the Mad Titan in the MCU

While it’s possible it’s a mistake on Marvel Studios’ part, Thanos’ new line of dialogue could have simply been an unused outtake adapted for marketing purposes for The Marvels. It’s important to note that Josh Brolin’s voice in the teaser is presented as a voiceover while footage of Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton, is shown. The allusion seems obvious. After all, The villain of The Marvels could be looking to continue the Mad Titan’s crusade in the MCU.

Little is known about Dar-Benn’s plans in the film, although Captain Marvel’s dialogue indicates that the villain is specifically focused on whatever place Carol Danvers calls home. Whatever Dar-Benn is up to, it appears to be serious enough to motivate a collaboration between Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. Of course, continuing Thanos’ work would certainly fit this premise. And it would also give a lot of flavor to the plot of The Marvels. Fans will surely be delighted with this.