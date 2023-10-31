The closing of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe meant more than just the closing of a set of films: it was also the end of a stage and the farewell to a good number of Superheros. Among them, of course, Iron Man, the spiritual leader of the Avengers group and who was brilliantly played by Robert Downey Jr. As expected, for the next phase, Marvel Studios considered several actors who could succeed him on the throne, however, to this day, the title of leader of the group remains vacant. As they continue the search… what faces and characters did the company think about and why did they discard them?

Tony Stark… a figure difficult to match

Iron Man had everything to become what he became. Tony Stark He enjoyed an interesting journey through Marvel movies, established himself as a leader and showed that the position of top representative of the Avengers suited him like a glove. He helped an actor in a state of grace to play him – something much more important than we often believe – with the right and perfect charisma to give us a character with spark, passionate, committed and very intelligent.

For a long time we have wondered who would be able to replace him in his work as group leader, without obtaining a clear answer. Now, however, we have been able to listen to Joanna Robinson, co-author of the (unofficial) book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, who has spoken on a well-known podcast, revealing What actors did Marvel Studios consider? to try to make us forget Tony Stark.

Candidates discarded by Marvel

Search for successor of a leader is not an easy task: not only must he have enough charisma and background in a plot; He must also have something different that at the same time makes us forget his predecessor This is exactly what they were possibly looking for in any of these candidates, without good results, of course:

Chadwick Boseman: Black Panther was originally intended to be one of the most important figures of the new phases of the MCU and in fact, was the favorite in the halls of Marvel Studios to pick up the baton for Iron Man. He was even a leader in Real Life™, given what he represented within the black community. Unfortunately, his illness and subsequent death, at the age of 43, truncated all plans.

Benedict Cumberbatch: Doctor Strange could have been a good candidate, but his figure may have remained somewhat paternalistic and old, especially taking into account the new generations. His solemn and somewhat tormented air doesn’t help either: too different what Tony Stark had us used to.

Paul Rudd: good old Ant-man is missing something. It is true that he has been in the UCM for a long time (in fact, he even joined the Avengers’ great mission in Endgame), but he has something about his character that is not quite imposing (can you imagine him in a face to face with Thanos to “I’m Iron Man”?). Just as Doctor Strange is too solemn, Scott Lang is too soft.

Brie Larson: Putting a woman in charge would have been a good tactic and Captain Marvel had ideal characteristics for it, the most important being how incredibly powerful she is. She also turns out to be disciplined and imposing when she appears on the scene in front of her enemies, but on the other side of the screen. has not finished catching on with the public. It is therefore impossible to make her a leader without the approval of the fans.

According to Robinson and as transcribed in Espacio Marvelita:

I don’t think they have a replacement and I think they were hoping that some of the people they had put there like Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, the great Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, etc. could step forward as leaders both on and off screen. But this has not been the case for a number of reasons.

We must therefore forget about any of them and focus on other proposals. And you, do you have a candidate?