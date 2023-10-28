It seems that Thor has found another rival who is capable of moving Mjolnir.

This Marvel superhero can also control Mjolnir.

One of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Universe is Thor. The God of Thunder has impressive power and one of his weapons is incredibly effective, yes, we are talking about Mjolnir, that deadly hammer against enemies and with a name that is difficult to pronounce. On this occasion, thanks to a new comic it has been confirmed that The Invisible Woman can also control this weapon, and she does so masterfully.

This may come as a surprise to some, but fans of the Marvel Universe already know that invisibility is not his only power. Sue Storm also has the power to create and manipulate force fields, a power that has given her the opportunity to use Mjolnir to her advantage and thus confront enemies. As you can see below, the moment is truly epic and worth checking out.

Sue Storm uses Mjolnir against its own owner

On this occasion, The Invisible Woman faces a somewhat unknown God of Thunder. In the Fantastic Four comic #12, Earth-616 is bordering on another universe and the Fantastic Four’s investigation causes them to swap places with alternate versions that are on a virtually identical planet. The difference is that on this occasion, the Earth is populated by intelligent dinosaurs… Yes, The Avengers are dinosaurs.

Because of the communication barrier, the Fantastic Four fight against the Dino Avengers. As you have seen in the image that we leave you just above these lines, the combat is being really impressive, especially when The Invisible Woman uses Mjolnir that belongs to Dino Thor. More specifically, he does it to defend himself from the attack, that is when he uses his force field and uses the hammer to decide the fight on his side.

Of course, Sue Storm doesn’t fight alone, so He has even been able to launch a team attack with The Thing using the hammer. An epic moment that you can see in the comic that narrates this bizarre and impressive adventure. As expected, The Fantastic Four will also arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so many fans are already waiting to see when they will be able to enjoy this new appearance on the big screen.

