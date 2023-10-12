One of the X-Men writers and editors at Marvel Comics has revealed that the Age of Krakoa is ending.

The Krakoa Era of the X-Men is ending and the senior X-Men editor at Marvel Comics confirms it.

Join the conversation

Over the years, with the vast majority of their stories, the X-Men have managed to become one of the most prominent characters in the Marvel Universe and Marvel Comics, being one of the most notable eras of the heroes in the latter, the Age of Krakoastarted in 2019, by Jonathan Hickman and Jordan D. White.

Although this era of the X-Men managed to completely change and revolutionize the X-Men stories, recently, Marvel has confirmed that The Krakoa Era of the X-Men in Marvel Comics is ending soon.

And recently, Jordan D. White, senior editor of X-Men, in an interview with AIPT, revealed that the Era de Krakoaof which he was part and helped build since 2019, is soon to be finished in Marvel ComicsWell, both he and his team are “finishing their Krakoa plans.” Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Marvel Comics X-Men Editor Jordan D. White Reveals Era of Krakoa Will End Soon

The X-Men have an extensive history in Marvel Comics, with stories and events that have marked the franchise and the Marvel Universe, as is the case of the Era of Krakoa, which began in 2019with the Dynasty of X and Powers of X projects.

Since then, This stage of the X-Men became one of the most iconic, and completely reinvented the perception of the characters, their abilities, and the unlimited possibilities that mutants possessed; things that had never been addressed the way Jonathan Hickman and Jordan D. White did in Age of Krakoa. While there is no doubt that this stage of the X-Men completely marked their stories, it has recently been revealed that The Krakoan Era is about to end.

In an interview on X-Men Monday, with the AIPT media, to the senior editor of the X-Men stories in the Krakoa Era, Jordan D. Whiteyou have been told about the fact that Marvel’s vice president of publishing and executive editor, Tom Brevoort would take the reins of X-Men in the comicsasking him if there was anything he would like to comment on the matter, to which he answered the following:

“Well, obviously, I can’t share much. What will happen with Tom Brevoort’s X plans are not my news. But what I can say is that what he said is true: we are finishing our Krakoa plansall the stuff that I and the people working on Krakoa did, we’re seeing those plans through to completion, the same completion that they would have seen if none of this had happened and I had been planning to continue as editor of X-Men.”

Jordan went on to say, “I remain excited about these plans and am delighted that we can make them a reality, and I can’t wait for you all to see what we have planned.”; later adding: “I will say that Very soon you will know more about our current plans for the X-Men. “You could probably look at a calendar and guess when and where, so check out New York Comic Con. You’ll have more details on that stuff.”

white too admitted to being extremely excited to see what Tom Broovert will do later with the X-Men stories, since he has never edited X-Men, admitting that “a great way to shake up who has a different point of view on it.”

After talking about this, Jordan also talked about the current story, Fall of X, as well as the upcoming story Resurrection of Magneto and Fall of The House of January of next year, 2024, could be the transition to a new beginning for the X-Menand bringing them into a whole new era in Marvel Comics, after the Age of Krakoa starred in the stories for 5 years.

Join the conversation