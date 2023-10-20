Is there a team more powerful than The Avengers? It seems that Marvel Comics has changed the hegemony of power within its universe.

Marvel has confirmed a team more powerful than The Avengers. While they are most often known as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, it seems like they are far from the strongest superhero team in their universe right now. From cosmic powerhouses like the Annihilators to any X-Men team made up of Omega-level mutants, The Avengers could find themselves outmatched by more than one different group within the Marvel universe. And a fantastic group of allies has just proven that they have everything to win against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The great power that the Fantastic Four possess

In Fantastic Four issue #12, written by Ryan North, illustrated by Iban Coello, with colors by Jesus Aburtov and letters by Ariana Maher, The titular quartet is transported to an alternate reality populated by dinosaurs.. It is there where they go head-to-head with the dinosaur Avengers and easily defeat the Most Powerful Reptiles on Earth. The Marvel Comics team practically instantly breaks free from an energy cage. An energy generated by both Doctor Strange and Iron Man and confronts his opponents. The battle comes to a complete halt with the Fantastic Four as victors after Invisible Woman uses her force field to crash Mjölnir into Captain America’s oversized shield stolen by The Thing.

Although they usually prefer to occupy the roles of scientists and explorers, The Fantastic Four are often considered the greatest superheroes of their world.. As such, each of them undoubtedly has the power to support that title within the Marvel Universe. And they’ve proven it countless times against forces like Galactus, Annihilation, and Doctor Doom himself. Having saved the world on their own adventures more than once, The Avengers aren’t exactly weak. But they are one step below the First Family, who we will soon see in the MCU films.