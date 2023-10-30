What Marvel movies are coming out in 2024? It seems that, after many doubts and many changes, we now know what the reality is.

Marvel has confirmed 3 films that will premiere in 2024. The superhero film studio plans to release three films next year. And, although it is possible that nothing will change in the studios’ plans and all three will be released on time, it is most likely that at least one will be delayed due to the actors’ strike. We’ll see if it ends up happening. But, for the moment, all three films are confirmed. And those films are the following, which we are going to review below.

Deadpool 3 = May 3, 2024

Deadpool 3 will bring back Ryan Reynolds with his most popular character. Also joining the fun will be Hugh Jackman, who reprises his beloved role as Wolverine. For now, Deadpool 3 release date is May 3, 2024. But unless the movie studios and actors quickly come to an agreement on a new contract, the date will not be met. And that is without ruling out the possibility that the Marvel Studios film will suffer a setback despite everything. Approximately half of the film has already been shot. And there may not be enough time to shoot the other half before the deadline, even if a deal is reached soon and the strike is called off.

Captain America: Brave New World = July 26, 2024

Sam Wilson will put on his suit again, grab his vibranium shield and take on the role of Marvel Studios’ new Sentinel of Liberty in Captain America: Brave New World. The film also stars the iconic Harrison Ford as Secretary Ross. At the moment, The release date of Captain America: Brave New World is July 26, 2024. But there is speculation that the film could be moved forward and take the place of Deadpool 3. If this were to happen, it would be because principal photography has already wrapped, while Deadpool 3 still has several weeks of filming left.

Thunderbolts (Marvel Studios) = December 20, 2024

Marvel Studios could make its first foray into the coveted Christmas season premiere area with this film. Thunderbolts release date is December 20, 2024. The film stars Florence Pugh, who as Yelena Belova will fight alongside a motley group of other heroes and former villains. Filming on Thunderbolts was supposed to begin in June, but the studio put it on hold due to the writers’ strike. Therefore, it is logical to think that this film could be delayed to 2025. However, for the moment it is confirmed for the end of next year.