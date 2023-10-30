Taking advantage of this important date, the studio wanted to remember that the film premieres on November 10.

Unlike other Marvel superheroes, lBrie Larson’s Captain Marvel not only had to wait four years for the sequel to her story arrives in theaters, but it is also not going to arrive alone, because in the new MCU film that premieres in November it is accompanied by Monica Rambeu and Ms. Marvel.

Well and many other characters, but these have a much more “feline” appearance as can be seen in the new poster of The Marvels that Disney has launched to celebrate Cat Day in the United States. And this time cats are going to play a very important role in this new Marvel adventure.

Well, as has been seen in other previews of The Marvels, well On this occasion Goose, Captain Marvel’s cat, will be accompanied by other members of his species alien, the Flerken, which look very similar to the domestic felines we have on Earth but are much more dangerous than these.

The premiere of The Marvels arrives in a moment of uncertainty for Marvel that doesn’t really know how to deal with the so-called “superhero fatigue”. Although it has not stopped releasing new content, both in theaters and on Disney+, the studio seems to be having a harder time than usual connecting with the audience that has always been loyal to it.

What the hell are Flerken?

Rocket Racoon is clear when he sees Goose, Captain Marvel’s cat, for the first time. It is not a cat but a Flerken, an alien species that has very particular characteristics. The first of them, its appearance is very similar to that of a terrestrial cat, although it has the ability to have access to the so-called “pocket dimension.”

That means that heFlerken can store many things inside without it bothering them, such as eggs, or large tentacles and fangs like those seen in the first Captain Marvel movie. In the comics, Goose has 117 children. Will these be the cute kittens we will see in The Marvels?