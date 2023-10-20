Discover how this new special issue celebrates African-American diversity and heritage at Marvel

Get comfortable, Marvel fans, because what’s coming is a gem. Marvel’s Voices: Legends #1 It’s not just another comic from the Marvel universe; is a premium tribute to Black History Month in 2024. Imagine writers like David F. Walker, Ezra Claytan Daniels, and Justina Ireland joining forces with artists like Eder Messias and Sean Damien Hill. Are you excited yet? Well that’s not all.

The new stories to come

Let’s start with Elijah Bradley/Patriot, a kid who not only has to kick ass, but also has to explore his own family legacy. He goes up against Crossbones in an intense story written by David F. Walker and drawn by Eder Messias. A story full of emotion, legacy and, of course, heroism.

Imagine that you celebrate your 50th birthday in the universe of La Casa de las Ideas. Now, what better way to do it than to bring together the Daughters of the Dragon? Misty Knight is going to celebrate half a century since his creation, and she’s doing it alongside his partner Colleen Wing, taking down crime in a way that only they could. And behind all this is Justina Ireland, bringing these iconic characters to life.

Ezra Claytan Daniels, Doom Patrol, has made the jump to Marvel Comics to join artist Sean Damien Hill. Together they are going to shake the universe with a totally new story of Deathlok. Now, hold on: Michael Collins, the guy behind the Deathlok suit, has always been a hero in his own way. But things get intense when, after an epic battle, he is left so broken that he seems unrecoverable. And here comes the chicha! To stay in the fight, he will have to make a decision that will change the entire game. Isn’t it something to get excited about? Marvel has promised to reveal more stories, authors and artists soon. And if we know the publisher, that means the best is yet to come.

A look at the impact of African American characters in Marvel

The inclusion of African American characters such as Michael Collins/Deathlok, Elijah Bradley/Patrioty Misty Knight in Marvel’s Voices: Legends #1 is just the tip of the iceberg in Marvel’s rich history with heroes from diverse backgrounds. Black Panther, created in 1966 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, not only broke barriers as the first African-American superhero in mainstream comics, but also offered a fresh approach to heroism, set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Over the years, these characters have served to address social and racial issues, giving the Marvel universe a depth and complexity that goes beyond mere entertainment.

Characters like Luke Cageanother pioneer among African-American Marvel superheroes, and Storm, one of the most iconic members of the X-Men, have also played a major role in this. Representation doesn’t just stay in comics; has reached film and television, opening doors for new generations to connect with heroes who reflect their own diversity. In fact, The cultural impact of these characters has transcended the limits of comics, becoming symbols of empowerment and change in real society. And with initiatives like Marvel’s Voices: Legends, it’s clear that they remain committed to continuing to expand this legacy.

You have to mark the date: January 31, 2024. That’s the day Marvel’s Voices: Legends #1 will be available in comic book stores, just one day before the start of Black History Month. And hey, the cover art is by Caanan White, so you know it’s going to be spectacular.

Marvel has made it clear that this is just the beginning, with more stories, writers and artists to be revealed later. For now, this one-shot anthology promises to be a key piece in the celebration of African American culture and legacy in the world of comics.