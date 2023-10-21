One theory suggests that Kingpin would be a strong candidate to be the new big villain we see in the MCU.

Kingpin is the main villain of Spider-Man and Daredevil in the comics.

Maybe it’s too risky to say, but Kingpin has nothing to envy Thanos. Although she does not possess the powers or presence of Thanos in the events that defined the history of the Marvel Universe, Kingpin has been one of the most iconic villains of heroes like Spider-Man o Daredevil. His appearance in the UCM has only increased the rumors about the construction being done for the next Marvel Studios villain. In fact, the first plan may be Kingpinand not Kangas the next Thanos-level antagonist.

Of course, since Wilson Fisk He is traditionally portrayed as simply a human street mafia boss, this theory is easy for many readers to scoff at. Although many will feel that this is impossible, Kingpin He has shown in the comics that he is capable of being much more than that. The event of The War of the Kingdoms revealed how Kingpin became a real god, facing off against a Daredevil who had also enhanced his powers. Once he lays waste to nine of the Ten Kingdoms, Dark Elf King Malekith brings the War of the Realms to Midgardwhich causes Heimdall I went blind.

At that time, Matt Murdock assumes his responsibilities by taking Heimdall’s sword and instead decides to command the Bifrost on his own. In the past, the villain Malekith tortures Kingpin for information on how to eliminate Kingpin. Daredevil. When this number arrives, it is revealed that Malekith has personally enhanced Kingpin, giving him godlike abilities, to kill Daredevil himself. Needless to say, Kingpin is excited about what he can do now. Ultimately, he uses his newfound powers to capture images of himself fighting to save the city and ensure his re-election as mayor of New York.

Kingpin has always evolved steadily, slowly rising through the ranks from being a member of a small criminal gang to being a mafia bodyguard and mafia boss. His evolution has taken him in directions far beyond being involved in high-level crime.

This is not just about becoming a god, but before that, when he became the main villain of Spider-Man or Daredevil and fought with other notable Avengers. Perhaps most notably, he recently served as mayor of New York City. To this day, he continues to push himself to new heights, as he has currently become the new White King of the Hellfire Club and an ally in favor of X-Men.

