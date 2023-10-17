The Avengers: Twilight comic is Marvel’s newest and will tell the story of a world without the Avengers.

Captain America travels to a bleak future for the Avengers

on the panel Marvel’s Next Big Thing which was held during the New York Comic Con, Marvel gave some more information about Avengers: Twilighta project headed by the writer Chip Zdarsky and the artist Daniel Acuna, who had already advanced a month ago. It has now been officially revealed that Avengers: Twilight will be a miniseries that will begin publication in January and will see Steve Rogers trapped in a future where the Avengers as he knows them are gone, and he hasn’t been the one. Captain America during years. The world has forgotten about them, and Steve Rogers is alone to restore hope in the world.

Marvel released an image and promotional trailer for the series, which shows an aging Steve Rogers walking around in his Captain America suit under his jacket, trapped in a world where the Avengers are history of the past. Everyone still remembers his exploits but They are irrelevant in today’s world. He Captain America He finds himself trapped in the distant future, after losing decades of his life without really knowing what has happened.

in the comic Avengers: Twilight, Steve Rogers becomes a man out of timeonly this time, he was present to observe how society changed around him. Marvel released an official trailer for the six-issue miniseries, featuring a Steve Rogers worn out by the years looking at a campaign poster of the Senator Rogerssuggesting that he abandoned his career as a hero to dedicate his life to politics. Marvel then teases that the Age of Heroes has ended and shows the former allies of the Avengers of Rogers being completely pursued by the authorities.

However, the Avengers They still exist, but not in the way one might expect. The problem will come when Captain America tries to form a new team of Avengers when Nobody knows the Avengers of their time anymore.. This is the main question that will be the main axis of the plot. Marvel announced the comic as a bold limited series that will invite readers to reflect.

The comic Avengers: Twilight #1 It will be launched next January 17.

