Prepare for a blood feast: Vampires come out of the shadows to suck the life out of the Marvel Universe

After decades in the background, the vampires of the Marvel Universe are preparing for the big dance. The best? This twist is brought to us by Jed MacKay, the genius behind the latest adventures of Moon Knight and Doctor Strange. It is a crossover that is going to shake every corner of Marvel, with the suggestive name of “Blood Hunt.”

MacKay doesn’t come alone; He is accompanied by the talented artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia. And if you think the thing stops there, get ready for additional miniseries and tie-ins in your favorite titles that will connect to this vampire plot.

A cross between heroes and… villains?

If you think that vampires are a topic taken out of the hat, you are very wrong. Marvel flirted with these bloodsuckers since the ’70s, just when the Comics Code Authority stopped banning them. Since the appearance of Morbius, the vampires have been there, in a dark corner, biding their time. And now, at last, that moment has arrived.

The heroes involved in this crossover are the ones that make you smile: The Avengers, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales and, obviously, Blade. Yeah, the publisher’s most famous vampire hunter and his vampire hunt will be integrated like never before in the main narrative. MacKay commented in a Marvel press release: “We’ve always had vampires in our comics. What would happen if the tables turned now? “There will be more vampires than you can count.”

If you think this will be a leisurely walk in the park, hold on tight. The promotional image for the crossover, courtesy of Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho, has a slogan that will make your hair stand on end: “Who will be the next victim?” Yes, there will be significant deaths.

From Moon Knight to Doctor Strange: The MacKay Experience

A curious fact is that MacKay has been toying with the idea of ​​vampires during his time writing for Moon Knight. Additionally, he has been in charge of Strange during Stephen Strange’s “absence.” This makes “Blood Hunt” a particularly special crossover. It is an event where the main writer has direct connections to the key characters.

In short, we are facing a promising crossover. If you’re a fan of the characters involved or just have a soft spot for vampires, you won’t want to miss “Blood Hunt.” The series is expected to launch in spring 2024, so you have time to prepare. But you better start counting the days, because this is going to be a roller coaster of emotions.

Vampires in Marvel: a story of lights and shadows

Over the years, Vampires in Marvel have enjoyed a somewhat enigmatic existence, weaving in and out of the main narrative as if they were surprise guests at a party. It all started in the 70s, when the Comics Code Authority lifted the ban on these beings. Suddenly, Marvel introduced us to Morbius, the living vampire, in a risky but exciting move.

Morbius is perhaps the most famous, but there are more vampire characters, such as Dracula, who has had various confrontations with such iconic characters as the X-Men and Blade. Speaking of the vampire slayer, he is the perfect intersection between humans and vampires. Born to a mother bitten by a vampire, this nocturnal hunter became an emblem of combat against creatures of the night.

Vampires have interacted with other Marvel heroes, such as Doctor Strange, who had to deal with them in an ’80s storyline written by Roger Stern. But until now, these encounters have been rather sporadic. With the new “Blood Hunt” crossover, it looks like all that is about to change. Vampires not only come out of the shadows, but they are going to star in one of Marvel’s most ambitious stories to date.