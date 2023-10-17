An explosion of nostalgia and creativity: Marvel teams up with Disney on its centenary to give you the best fan experience

If you are fascinated by the adventures of Marvel Universe and the magic of Disney, pay attention. We are talking about the definitive combo, a collaboration that will leave you speechless. These entertainment giants have come together to celebrate the Disney Centennial and they do it in a big way: with variant covers that mix the worlds of Marvel and Disney. Ready to see Mickey as Iron Man?

Disney Centennial: A Marvel Celebration

Since the major bought the comic book publisher in 2009, the comic book publisher has become an entertainment juggernaut. Now, to commemorate the Disney’s 100th Anniversary, Marvel has brought out variant covers that bring together the best of both worlds. And hey, it’s not just anything. These covers are designed in the style of the What If? series. and they are authentic jewels of creativity.

The key for fans: These covers are the latest in collecting. Among them are remakes of mythical stories from The House of Ideas, but with a more animated twist and dedicated to the most fans of mouse animation that you will love. Let’s break down some of the highlights so you know what you’re missing.

The covers you can’t miss

Minnie as Captain Marvel: Yes, you read it right. Minnie Mouse dresses as a cosmic heroine and there is no better way to close this ranking than with a character as beloved as her. Imagine that combination of strength and sweetness in a single cover, a cross between the empowerment of Captain Marvel and the eternal charm of Minnie.

Secret Wars, but to lo Disney: One of the most important events in the history of comics, a mythical cover, and Disney and Marvel recreating that fusion of worlds. Cool, right? Here you have Mickey and Donald and company taking center stage in one of the biggest events.

The most famous spider dresses up as a mouse: In a cover that recreates Amazing Spider-Man #301, Mickey Mouse becomes Spider-Mouse, an adorable variant of our favorite wall-crawler. This interpretation is a tribute to fans of both franchises, combining the magic of the animated mouse house with the charisma of Spider-Man. It’s the kind of collaboration that brings smiles and makes you want to frame the cover to decorate your geek space.

The spider universe has its new queen: Daisy Duck appears as Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacey) in a variant of Edge of Spider-Verse #1. Awesome! This fusion of characters is like a geek dream come true, adding an extra layer of charisma and charm to the world of Spider-Man. Daisy has never looked so heroic, and this version is a must-have for any comic book collector or animation fan.

Goofy becomes the Hulk: This is the time to break things. Goofy appears on the cover of Incredible Hulk #1 as a friendlier and more sympathetic Hulk. He’s the emerald giant like we’ve never seen him before, mixing the brute strength of the Hulk with the affable and comical nature of Goofy. A twist that no fan will want to miss.

X-Men #1: Mickey as Cyclops and Donald Duck as Wolverine? This comic celebrates both Disney’s centennial and the 60th anniversary of the X-Men. Plus, it’s like an epic crossover that no fan would want to miss. Here, both universes collide in a visual spectacle full of action and nostalgia. Without a doubt, it is an edition that perfectly captures the essence of two iconic franchises.

The art behind the canvas

If you are a fan of the style of animated series from the 90s that were on our televisions, I’m sure you loved these doors, so here we leave you the names of two artists who have worked on them. Artists like Lorenzo Pastrovichio and Giada Perissinotto have done phenomenal work, capturing the essence of those years. The color palette and the designs They take us back to our childhood, but with a modern and fresh touch that makes it irresistible.

The good news is that you don’t have to go far. These covers are available on the official Marvel website. Also, if you want to give a retro touch to your collection, there are black and white versions.

With all this in mind, how can you resist having one of these works of art in your collection? He Disney Centennial It couldn’t have been celebrated in a better way. Now, run and get these covers before they are sold out, they are flying!