Edward Norton’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was brief and full of controversy, now we know more details about his attitude during the filming of The Incredible Hulk.

In 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Iron Man, which was a tremendous success, and The Incredible Hulk, which was not at the same level. After the premiere we learned that Edward Norton had many differences with the film studio and that is why he was eventually replaced by Mark Ruffalo, who retains the character to this day.

Now, actor, stuntman and choreographer, Terry Notary, who has worked in multiple Marvel films where he played Cull Obsidian, criticized Edward Norton’s interpretation in the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.

These are his words.

“Edward Norton wasn’t really committed, as far as the Hulk stuff went, unless he was playing Bruce Banner. He wasn’t very present during the whole motion capture thing.”

“Hulk doesn’t have Edward Norton’s expressions, but the two are eerily similar in terms of facial synchronization.”

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

This lack of commitment resulted in an extremely difficult task for the visual effects artists, as they had to manually render all of Hulk’s facial expressions due to the actor’s lack of genuine expressions.

On the other hand, Notary praised Tim Roth’s performance as Abomination/Emil Blonsky, stating that Roth was much more committed throughout the production.

“Roth is one of those quintessential actors who likes to get involved, he wants to make sure he and his character look good.”

For this reason, Marvel Studios wanted to feature him again and we have seen him in the She-Hulk series that can be seen on Disney Plus with this link. Additionally, characters we’ve only seen in The Incredible Hulk are about to return like Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) and Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson). Since they are confirmed for Captain America: Brave New World (2024).

The Incredible Hulk, like all Marvel Studios installments, is on the Disney Plus platform.

Which Hulk do you like better, Edward Norton or Mark Ruffalo? Leave us your comments. For me, Mark Ruffalo’s is better, although it is true that he is increasingly having a more comical tone that does not quite convince me, since he is one small step away from being parodic. However, it would be brutal if World War Hulk and the green giant faced off against Marvel Studios’ best heroes.