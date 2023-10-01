Director James Gunn, once again, wants to have an actor he has worked with for Superman: Legacy.

DC Studios’ upcoming film, Superman: Legacy, directed by James Gunn, is taking shape, and fans are eager to get any details about this new incarnation of the Man of Steel. Recently, a leak coming from Reddit has sparked exciting speculation about the film’s cast and possible villains.

According to the source of this leak, who has shared reliable information in the past, progress has been made in choosing an actor to play Jor-El, Superman’s father. The visual description of this Jor-El is impressive, as he is depicted as a giant over 7 feet tall with a suit that combines elements of armor and cloth. The armor is a sky blue, while the cloth is crystal white. His chest features the iconic blue crest of the House of El, which glows like an LED. The most exciting surprise is that the face of this Jor-El resembles that of actor Kurt Russell, known for his role as EGO in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) from Marvel Studios, which was directed by James Gunn.

Ego the Kurt Russell

Plus, the leaked concept art doesn’t stop there.

It is mentioned that Skyler Gisondo’s face has been incorporated into Jimmy Olsen’s character, so we must be on the lookout for a possible signing. Additionally, concept art depicting a Brainiac Drone has been glimpsed. Although this does not confirm the presence of Brainiac as a villain in this film, it could indicate that the foundation is being laid for his future appearance in the DC cinematic universe.

The Brainiac Drone is described as a “generic gray robot with green highlights” that features Brainiac’s signature helmet. This information, while exciting, should be taken with a grain of salt, as concept art often uses random actors’ faces on the characters.

Superman: Legacy will focus on the great hero’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent in Smallville, Kansas. The film depicts the Man of Steel as the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that views kindness as old-fashioned.

The cast is already spectacular.

The cast already has notable names, such as David Corenswet in the role of Superman and Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane. Additionally, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion and Anthony Carrigan have joined the cast in important roles.

Warner Bros. Discovery

The Superman: Legacy movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, and fans are eager to see how this exciting new Man of Steel adventure unfolds in the hands of talented director James Gunn.