T’Challa has had numerous alternatives that are just as powerful as him.

T’Challa is the character in the comics world with the most money due to Wakanda’s Vibranium

Join the conversation

Surely you know the superhero Black Panther, the king of Wakanda, a fictional african nation with advanced technology and a rich culture that stands out for having one of the most powerful resources on the planet, Vibranium. In fact, T’Challa is considered the character with the most money in the world of comics. But what you may not know is that there are many alternative versions of this hero in the Marvel multiverse, each with their own characteristics and powers.

If you still don’t know what they are, in this article we show you the variants of Black Panther strongest that exist and we explain why they are so special. Without further ado, below you have all the information about their more relevant alternatives.

These are the strongest versions of Black Panther in the Marvel multiverse

Obviously, Black Panther is one of the most popular Marvel characters, as he is one of the protagonists of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and the comics that attract the most attention. Well, the interesting thing about this is that There have been many types of Black Panther in Marvel and in the following list you can see the most impressive ones.

K’Shamba

K’Shamba is the Black Panther of Earth-1119, a world where heroes are villains and vice versa. K’Shamba is a tyrant who rules Wakanda with an iron fist and has conquered much of Africa. His Black Panther suit is made of vibranium and has retractable claws capable of cutting through any material.

On the other hand, he incorporates superhuman strength, speed, agility and endurance thanks to the grass he consumed. In this universe, K’Shamba is one of the most feared enemies of the Dark Avengers, the group of rebel heroes fighting against his tyranny.

Eric Killmonger

Erik Killmonger is the Black Panther of Earth-161, a world where he managed to defeat and kill T’Challa, the original Black Panther, thus becoming the king of Wakanda. This is a relentless and ruthless warrior who wants to use the power and technology of Wakanda to take revenge on the western world for the suffering they have done to their people.

His suit is similar to T’Challa’s, but with a more aggressive and military design, while the golden colors are highlighted throughout the clothing. Killmonger has the same physical abilities, but has also consumed a synthetic version of grass which gives you more power and resistance than normal.

Black Panther Peligro

T’Challa of Earth-2301 is one of the best alternative versions of Black Panther because it respects the essence of the original character, but adds new elements and challenges. To confront the threat of the alien Skrulls invading Earth, T’Challa is one of the Avengers, a group of superheroes consisting of Iron Man, Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor and others. Together, they fight the Skrulls and their allies, such as Doctor Doom and Baron Zemo.

This alternative to the Marvel Mangaverse comic: New Dawn proves to be a brave leader, intelligent and strategic, capable of using the technology and magic of Wakanda to create incredible weapons and defenses. Furthermore, it shows the richness and diversity of African culture, as well as the importance of cooperation and the friendship between the heroes.

Kevin Cole – White Wolf

Kevin Cole is an african american police officer who found an abandoned Black Panther suit in an anti-drug operation and decided to use it to fight crime in his neighborhood. His suit is white and calls himself White Wolf, being a cheaper and less advanced version of T’Challa’s, but still giving him an advantage over his enemies. Kevin Cole He doesn’t have T’Challa’s abilities.but he makes up for his lack of power with his determination and sense of justice.

Black Panther 1.000.000 a.C.

Its about first Black Panther in history who existed 1,000,000 BC, being the leader of the Wakanda tribe in prehistory. This Black Panther was part of the Primal Avengers, a team of legendary heroes who They faced the threat of the Celestials who wanted to judge humanity for no reason.

The interesting thing about this Black Panther’s suit is that it is made of animal skins and He has a lion’s fang as a necklace. His main weapon is a spear made from a bone and a sharp stone. Despite its primitive appearance, this alternative has superior intelligence and a mystical connection with the panther goddess Bast, who grants her supernatural abilities.

T’Chanda

He was an ally of the Invaders, a group of superheroes who fought against the evil empire during the Second World War. T’Chanda inherited the Black Panther mantle from his father and He became the protector of his nation. This character demonstrates his courage and honor by sacrificing his life to save humanity. Indeed, his legacy lives on in that of his son T’Chaka, who in turn passes it on to T’Challa, the current Black Panther. In itself, T’Chanda is an example of how heroes can inspire future generations.

T’Chaka

As for T’Chaka, he is T’Challa’s father and his predecessor to the Black Panther mantle. He was a very wise king and benevolent that kept Wakanda isolated from the rest of the world to protect it from external threats. He had the same powers as T’Challa and was very skilled in combat, especially because He was also a master in several martial arts. and a brilliant strategist. Sadly, T’Chaka died at the hands of Ulysses Klaw, a mercenary who wanted to steal Wakanda’s vibranium.

T’Challa

T’Challa is the original Black Panther and the best known of all. He is the current king of Wakanda and one of the most important heroes in the Marvel universe because has participated in numerous events of great relevance. His suit is a masterpiece of Wakandan technology, made of vibranium and equipped with all kinds of gadgets and weapons. At the same time, he has superhuman strength, speed, agility and stamina that was given to him by the sacred herb when he took the throne of the people. Furthermore, he is a scientific genius, a skilled diplomat and a leader full of many surprises.

Shuri

Shuri is T’Challa’s younger sister and becomes Black Panther on Earth-616. Shuri becomes queen of Wakanda after T’Challa was left in a coma following an attack by his enemies. In this case, she is wearing a more modern suit, with a more stylized and elegant design. Shuri gets the same powers than the previous Black Panthers, while being able to access the knowledge and skills abilities of all your ancestors. As if that were not enough, Shuri is also considered one of the most intelligent characters in the Marvel universe.

Join the conversation