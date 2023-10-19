Captain America has been just as powerful in other dimensions of the Marvel Comics multiverse.

The First Avenger has had numerous alternative versions

Join the conversation

Marvel is one of the most successful franchises in the world of entertainment, with millions of fans who follow their comics, movies, series and video games. Within this universe, there are many superheroes who have earned the love and admiration of the public, but few are as iconic as Captain America. This character has stood out for being noble and fair, as well as for being the leader of the Avengers.

Basically, Captain America is a symbol of freedom and justice, who has the strongest shield in the world and is part of Marvel’s most powerful Superheroes. However, he has not always been the same, because throughout history we have seen different versions of Captain America that They have had their own personalities, skills and styles. Considering this, in this article we present the strongest alternatives of the patriot hero.

These are the strongest alternative versions of Captain America

The patriotic hero has had many variations and he has left a legacy with his phrases in Marvel every time he has the opportunity to demonstrate his great will. Well, in the following list you can see the best versions of Captain America that have stood out in the comics.

Super Soldier

This is the classic version of Captain America, the result of Super Soldier Serum experiment which gave him a superhuman physical condition. In addition to his indestructible shield, Captain America has a great sense of honor, leadership and strategy. He is one of the founding members of the Avengers and has participated in numerous battles against the world’s biggest threats. Plus, it’s the version we see in the best Marvel games.

Soldier Supreme

In the Infinity Warps event, the Doctor Strange and Captain America merged into a single being, the Soldier Supreme. This character combines the magic of the Sorcerer Supreme with the strength and courage of the Super Soldier. The Soldier Supreme can cast spells with his shield, fly with a mystical cloak, and Use your cunning to defeat your enemies.

Supreme Commander

In the alternate reality of Secret Empire, Captain America was manipulated by Red Skull to become an undercover Hydra agent. Under the name Supreme Commander, Captain America betrayed the heroes and took control of the United States. Despite being a villain, the Supreme Commander He proved to be a relentless leader. and a formidable warrior, capable of facing Iron Man, Thor and the Hulk. In fact, this is what many fans wanted to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Captain America (Earth-X)

On Earth-X, a dystopian reality where all humans have powers, Captain America is one of the few who resist the Skull’s dominance. In this version, he looks older and tired, but also wiser and more experienced. His shield is broken in halfbut it remains a symbol of hope for rebels trying to rebuild what was destroyed.

Captain America Vampire

In the Avengers of the Undead saga, Captain America was bitten by a vampire and became one of them. However, he managed to retain his will and joined other undead heroes to combat the evil Nul. This version has typical vampire powers, such as strength, speed and regeneration, but also a weakness to sunlight and silver.

Captain America 2099

In the future of the year 2099, Captain America is Roberta Mendez, a woman who works for Alchemax, an evil corporation. When she says the word “activate”, she transforms into Captain America 2099, a heroine with a cybernetic suit that gives him similar abilities to the Super Soldier Serum. This alternative is part of Avengers 2099, a group of heroes fighting for a better future.

Nova Force Captain America

Captain America becomes the last member of the Nova Corps after Thanos destroyed Xandar. With the power of the Nova Force, he was able to fly through space, shoot energy rays and increase your strength and resistance to stop the forces of evil. In this way, he manages to face the Mad Titan in an epic combat that would determine the future of the universe.

Join the conversation