Why do Marvel Studios series fail on Disney+? Now, The Hollywood Reporter has leaked the reasons that explain this situation.

They have leaked the 5 reasons for Marvel’s failure on Disney+. In recent years, the House of Mouse streaming platform has proven to be a refuge for MCU fans. The company has offered a wide range of content related to the publisher’s iconic superheroes. It all started with WandaVision and the latest big premiere is the second season of the Loki series.

Marvel Studios’ TV efforts has faced internal criticism for: • Lack of central vision

• Not giving writers creative oversight in post

• ‘Fix it in post’ attitude

• Film execs running the shows

However, despite the impressive portfolio of characters and fan loyalty, There have been certain notable setbacks in the execution of these Marvel Studios productions on Disney+. Now, thanks to the leak from The Hollywood Reporter collected by Discussing Film, we already know what has been happening behind the scenes. That is, what are the reasons for these failures.

1) Lack of central vision

One of the critical points that has led to the failure of Marvel productions on Disney+ is the lack of a centralized and cohesive vision. While each series individually has shown promising potential, the lack of a master plan that seamlessly integrates narratives and characters has resulted in a fragmented and disjointed universe. This lack of strategic direction has prevented the construction of a compelling story arc. And it has relegated the series to the periphery of the main narrative of the MCU. Something that previously did not happen in the first three sentences.

2) Lack of creative supervision

Another determining factor has been the little creative supervision given to writers during the production phase of Marvel series on Disney+. Creative freedom is an essential component for innovation and originality in the entertainment industry. However, in the absence of clear guidance and adequate supervision, it has fallen into excess of improvisation and dilution of the essence of the characters. This imbalance has resulted in baffling plots and inconsistent character development, which has baffled the MCU’s most dedicated fans.

3) Fix Marvel series on the fly

One damaging aspect has been the propensity to adopt a “fix it as we go” attitude. This mentality, counterproductive for any entertainment company like Marvel Studios, has led to the production of suboptimal content that subsequently requires significant corrections and edits ahead of its release on Disney+. This practice is not only costly in terms of time and resources, but also affects the overall quality of the final product. And, therefore, public satisfaction. Of course, this has been very evident in the digital effects.

4) Intervention of executives in Disney+

The interference of film executives in the making of Marvel series It has been a discordant element in the creative process. Although it is understandable that commercial and financial interests must be considered in Disney+, the overinfluence of these elements to the detriment of artistic integrity has led to the dilution of the essence and message of the stories. This disconnect between creative vision and business interests has created discord. And it has negatively affected the authenticity and consistency of the content.

5) Production of high-budget seasons

A final determining factor in the Marvel failure on Disney+ has been the tendency to shoot seasons with exorbitant budgets without rigorous planning. Productions exceeding $150 million per season, while they can deliver impressive visual spectacle, require meticulous planning and effective resource management. Improvisation in this area has led to a waste of funds. And the consequent financial pressure on future productions.