Martti Ahtisaari, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 and president of Finland from 1994 to 2000, has died at the age of 86. He had suffered from Alzheimer’s for several years. Ahtisaari had received the Nobel Prize “for his important efforts, on different continents and for more than three decades, to resolve international conflicts”: he was head of the UN commission that led the process that led Namibia to independence, after decades in which it had been a de facto colony of South Africa, and was responsible for mediating Serbia’s withdrawal from Kosovo at the end of the 1990s.

Ahtisaari was born in Vyborg, a city now Russian but at the time in Finland and called Viipuri. He was ambassador to Tanzania, Zambia and Somalia for twenty years and then to the United Nations. Having become Finnish foreign minister in the 1990s, he was elected president in 1994. During his term the country joined the European Union, of which Ahtisaari was a strong supporter. He also hosted a meeting between the then president of the United States, Bill Clinton, and the Russian president, Boris Yeltsin, in which the entry of Eastern European countries into NATO, the military alliance that includes most of the countries Westerners.