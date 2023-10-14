The Sprint of the Indonesian Grand Prix could be the turning point race for the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. Thanks to his fourth consecutive success in a short race, Jorge Martin has moved to the top of the standings, taking it away from Pecco Bagnaia by 7 points, with the Ducati rider unable to do better than eighth place after starting from 13th place on the grid.

A success that also gave the Borgo Panigale manufacturer the Manufacturers’ title, the fourth in a row, even if that was now truly a formality given this year’s dominance, certified again today with a great hat-trick.

That of “Martinator” was a test of strength, because from the second row he immediately moved up to fifth position, then one by one he overtook all the rivals in front of him. The first was Brad Binder, then it was the turn of Fabio Quartararo and Luca Marini. Finally, he chased Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia, who took the lead at the start and tried to escape.

With 6 laps to go, however, the rider from Roses was unable to do anything when the Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer forced his way into him at turn 10, taking a lead that he never gave up until the end. Only on the penultimate lap was there the feeling that a good battle could be on the horizon, because Marini had returned to within three tenths of a second after also getting rid of Vinales.

The poleman of the day, however, made a mistake by going wide at turn 13 and then settled for a second place which is still important considering that he was returning after the broken collarbone suffered in India. But from this point of view, Marco Bezzecchi, who underwent surgery just 6 days ago for the same injury, did even better and achieved the lowest step of the podium.

His fight with Vinales animated the final laps and on the last lap he found the right gap at turn 10, giving his team a double podium on the day of the announcement of the new title sponsor Pertamina. For Aprilia, however, it was a Saturday below expectations, because they were the big favorites based on what they showed in testing, but Vinales had to settle for fourth place and Aleix Espargaro ruined his race with a contact with Brad Binder in the early stages. phases.

Different story for Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha, who can be very satisfied with fifth place, also because “El Diablo” managed to keep a pace not too far from that of the best, finishing with a gap of just 3″. As it is a very good sixth place for Fabio Di Giannantonio, still looking for a seat for next year after losing his place at Gresini Racing.

The big disappointment today is undoubtedly Bagnaia, who after 13th place on the grid was unable to recover as much as he would have liked, also finishing behind teammate Enea Bastianini. A result that leads him not to be world championship leader for the first time this season, certifying his difficult moment and the magical one of Martin, who managed to recover 73 points from the Barcelona Sprint. Today not even the choice of the hard front (most of the others had the soft) managed to help him move up.

Jack Miller’s KTM takes home the final point, while Marc Marquez is missing, having crashed during the first lap, probably asking too much of his Honda at turn 11.