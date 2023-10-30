The director of The Moon Killers, One of Ours and Taxi Driver opens up in an interview, highlighting the actors and actresses he would like to have worked with.

The classics always come back. An old rocker like Martin Scorsese has returned to the forefront with The Moon Killers, a film that is sweeping the world. Not only at the income level (more than 84 million dollars at the box office), but also in criticism.

It is already one of the great films of 2023, an experience as controversial as it is heartbreaking, which is worth seeing in a movie theater.

To return to success, Martin Scorsese ”he used” two of his star actors, such as Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCapriowith whom he has already worked in Taxi Driver, The Aviator, The Irishman or The Wolf of Wolf Street.

The American genius has attended the Montclair Film Festivalto promote the premiere of his latest film, leaving a few interesting details for posterity.

Have you ever wondered what they are? favorite actors and actresses by Scorsese? Well, you will find out very soon, with a little anecdote in between.

Scorsese’s ”Fantastic Four”

In an interview with Variety, the veteran director revealed the four names with whom you would have liked to work. Three of them are no longer with us, unfortunately.

It must be admitted that good old Martin Scorsese has very fine taste. They are the following: Marlon Brando, Barbara Stanwyck, Spencer Tracy y Barbra Streisand.

All four are legendary actors and actresses. But, without a doubt, Marlon Brando is the one most remembered by the general public, after dazzling in films like The Godfather, Superman or Apocalypse Now.

Martin Scorsese and Marlon Brando were very close to crossing paths. It was before the filming of One of Our Own, when the historic Vito Corleone actor said: ”You don’t want to do that again,” truncating Scorsese’s dream.

Certainly, many of Martin’s films belong to the Italian-American mafia subgenrewhich good old Marlon Brando had already played with the first Godfather film.

Regarding the other three names, Scorsese and Barbara Stanwyck were also very close to work together… with Marlon Brando involved, in what would have been a glorious collaboration.

Will we see Barbra Streisand in Martin Scorsese’s next film? She is the only one who could fulfill the dream of the veteran director, who is living (again) the glamor of the big stages with The Assassins of the Moon. Bravo for that.