The premiere of The Assassins of the Moon has generated a direct impact on the international box office. And Martin Scorsese has surprised a lot.

Martin Scorsese has stormed the box office with The Moon Killers. The New York director has left his mark at the box office with his latest film. This film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, is a dramatic crime epic that takes place in the American West and is directed and produced by Scorsese, and has had an impressive start at the international box office. In fact, it has raised $44 million worldwide. This figure marks the second best opening in the career of the renowned New York director. At least, according to the data offered by Discussing Film.

The plot of Martin Scorsese’s The Moon Killers focuses on a series of murders that take place in the Osage Nation (Oklahoma) during the 1920s. These crimes occur after the discovery of oil on tribal lands by native Indians. The cast is led by renowned stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. They are also accompanied by other actors such as Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser.

A film that has cost close to 200 million dollars

This project of The Moon Killers, based on the book of the same name by David Grann published in 2017, began development in March 2016 when Imperative Entertainment acquired the adaptation rights. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio joined the project in 2017, and although production was initially scheduled to begin in early 2018, it was hit by multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, filming took place between spring and fall 2021 in Osage and Washington counties. This was a milestone, as it became the highest-budget film ever filmed in Oklahoma. A budget of a total of 200 million dollars.