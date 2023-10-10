The global phenomenon of Barbie and Oppenheimer has reached Martin Scorsese. The New York genius talks about this new cinema success.

Martin Scorsese has reacted to the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer. Although the filmmaker continues to openly express his distaste for Marvel films, it turns out that the Italian-American artist is a fan of the cultural phenomenon known as Barbenheimer. According to the director of The Wolf of Wall Street, the double release of the Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan films at the beginning of summer was “something special.” Both for the box office and for viewers, but it was “something special” in the film industry.

“I think the combination of Oppenheimer and Barbie was something special,” Martin Scorsese admitted in an interview with The Hindustan Times. “It seemed to be, I hate that word, but the perfect storm. It came at the right time. And the most important thing is that people went to see them at the movies. “I think that’s wonderful.” Of course, the director is a lover of going to movie theaters to enjoy movies. Next October 20th he premieres The Assassins of the Moon, his new film with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Barbenheimer’s success offers some hope”

“The way it fit together perfectly was a movie with so much entertainment value, with very bright, garish colors, and a movie with so much severity and strength, which more or less addressed the danger of the end of our civilization… There couldn’t be more opposite movies. to work together like Barbie and Oppenheimer,” added Martin Scorsese. “Its success offers some hope that a different cinema will emerge, different from what has been happening in the last 20 years. Apart from the great work that is being done in independent cinema.” Could this be another criticism of superhero movies?

Of course, Both films have swept the box office.. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has grossed $1.47 billion worldwide. For its part, Oppenheimer, by Christopher Nolan, is approaching the billion-dollar barrier with its global collection of 939 million. How crazy!