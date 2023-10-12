Many people have complained that the movie Killers on the Moon is too long, so Martin Scorsese responds.

Killers of the Flower Moon is about to hit the big screen and promises to be another epic and expansive hit directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese. However, in the run-up to the premiere of this long-awaited film, one aspect has caught surprising attention: its long duration, which amounts to three hours and twenty-six minutes.

In a recent interview with THT, Martin Scorsese addressed the complaints that some moviegoers have expressed about the running time, arguing that audiences have become accustomed to consuming other media with even longer running times.

These are his words.

“People say it’s three hours, but come on. You can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theater for three and a half hours. There are real actors on stage, you can’t just get up and walk around. You give it that Respect, give a little respect to cinema.”

It must be remembered that Oppenheimer (2023) lasted 3 hours and has grossed more than $939 million worldwide.

It is also based on a true story.

Killers of the Moon is based on David Grann’s nonfiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Although Grann’s original book focused primarily on White’s perspective, the author praised the various ways in which Scorsese and his team decided to adapt it.

Grann expressed his impression during a recent interview with VF: “I had the opportunity to visit the set for a few days, and once again, I was truly impressed by how they managed to bring these historical figures to life and capture the hidden truths of history. Leonardo DiCaprio seemed to have perfectly captured the essence of Ernest Burkhart and his character’s level of complicity in this corrupt system. “Lily Gladstone brought the character of Mollie to life with a sensitivity and emotional power that left me impressed in the parts I witnessed.”

The author also praised Martin Scorsese and his team’s commitment to research and understanding history, noting their voracity in seeking knowledge, transcripts, documents, and interviews with descendants and members of the Osage Nation.

What is the movie about?

The Moon Killers chronicles the mysterious murders of members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma in the 1920s. These horrific crimes sparked a major FBI investigation led by a young 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and the Former Texas Ranger Tom White, a traditional law enforcement officer.

In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, the film features an all-star cast, including Robert De Niro, Tantoo Cardinal, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd and Gary Basaraba.

The Assassins of the Moon will be released on October 20, 2023.